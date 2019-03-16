Money could have been spent on education, health: Mayawati slams PM Modi for allegedly spending Rs 3044 cr on ads

BSP chief Mayawati claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi spent Rs 3044 crore on advertisements

BSP (Bahujan Samaj Party) chief Mayawati claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi spent Rs 3044 crore on advertisements, adding that the lump sum amount "could have been spent for providing education and health care facility in every village of backward state like Uttar Pradesh".

"Prime Minister Modi remained busy in foundation ceremonies and have spent Rs 3044 Crore on advertisements. This public money could have been used for providing education and hospital in every village of the backward state like Uttar Pradesh, but for BJP advertisement is more important while public welfare is not important" she tweeted.

पीएम श्री मोदी ज्यादातर शिलान्यास आदि में ही लगातार व्यस्त रहे और प्रचार-प्रसार पर 3044 करोड़ खर्च किया। इस सरकारी धन से उत्तर प्रदेश जैसे पिछड़े राज्य के हर गांव में शिक्षा व अस्पताल की व्यवस्था हो सकती थी लेकिन बीजेपी के लिये प्रचार का ज्यादा तहत्त्व है शिक्षा व जनहित का नहीं। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) March 16, 2019

In a subsequent tweet, the BSP chief said, "The BJP and Prime Minister Modi are trying to bring the ghosts out of graves in order to hide the failures of their government and to divert the attention of the public from it and from the issues like poverty and unemployment so that these things cannot become election debate. The public should remain alert."

बीजेपी व पीएम श्री मोदी अपनी सरकार की नाकामियों व घोर विफलताओं पर से लोगों का ध्यान बांटने व गरीबी एवं बेरोजगारी आदि के जनहित के मुद्दे को असली चुनावी बहस बनने से रोकने के लिये हर प्रकार के गढ़े मुर्दे उखाड़ने की कोशिाश में लगे हुये हैं जो अतिनिन्दनीय है। जनता सावधान रहे। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) March 16, 2019

SP and BSP forged an alliance to take on BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.

Uttar Pradesh will go to polls during all the 7 phases of election to be held on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.

Counting of votes will be done on May 23.