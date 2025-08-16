'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Moments of cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar caught on camera, video shows flash floods sweeping away homes, shops, WATCH

A massive cloudburst, followed by flash floods, struck the Chishoti area in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on August 14. Videos of the moments of the flash floods are circulating on social media.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Aug 16, 2025, 11:12 AM IST

Moments of cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar caught on camera, video shows flash floods sweeping away homes, shops, WATCH

TRENDING NOW

A massive cloudburst, followed by flash floods, struck the Chishoti area in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, along the route to the Machail Matta Yatra on August 14. At least 60 people were reported dead and more than 100 people are missing.  The flash floods swept away roads, camps, shops, and homes. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police, Army, and local volunteers, are carrying out rescue operations. The tragedy hit Chisoti village, when many pilgrimes for the annual Machail Mata Yatra, were staying there. The Machail Mata Yatra has been suspended. Videos of the moments of the flash floods are circulating on social media.

Moments of flash floods captured in video

The horrific visuals of the cloudburst tragedy in Kishtwar shows the intensity of the flash floods, sweeping away homes, shops, bridges, and many lives. 

 

Jammu and Kashmir CM in Kishtwar

Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah also visited Chasoti village of Kishtwar. He met with families affected by the flash floods. On August 15, CM posted on X, I just received a call from Hon PM Narendra Modi. I briefed him about the situation in Kishtwar & the steps being taken by the administration. My government & the people hit by this tragic cloudburst are grateful for his support & all the assistance provided by the Union Government.'

PM Modi on Kishtwar Cloudburst

After the tragedy, PM Modi extended condolence to the affected family and wrote on X, 'My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by the cloudburst and flooding in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir. The situation is being monitored closely. Rescue and relief operations are underway. Every possible assistance will be provided to those in need.'

 

 

