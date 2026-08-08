Mojtaba Khamenei in critical condition, Israeli media claims 'could hear his death news soon'; Here's all you need to know

Khamenei has not made any public appearances or given speeches since assuming the leadership. Only written statements credited to him have been published by official Iranian media, which has further fueled questions about his health.

Mojtaba Khamenei took over as Iran’s Supreme Leader after his father died in US-Israeli strikes in late February. Since then, his health and whereabouts have been closely watched. Iran has denied speculation about his status, but fresh reports say otherwise. Israeli media claim he is critically ill and in hospital.

What Israeli claims about Mojtaba Khamenei?

Israeli outlet Channel 14, citing sources inside Iran, described Khamenei’s condition as “extremely critical.” The report also referenced IranWire, which quoted sources close to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s administration.

According to IranWire, two sources linked to the Pezeshkian government said Mojtaba Khamenei had not met with any cabinet members since the US strike on the Supreme Leader’s compound on February 28 that killed his father and other relatives.

The report says rumors that he is in “extremely critical” condition and could die at any time are spreading among Iran’s senior leadership.

A source close to Pezeshkian’s cabinet was quoted as saying his physical condition was poor. “We would not be surprised if we heard news of his martyrdom soon," the source said.

Khamenei has not made any public appearances or given speeches since assuming the leadership. Only written statements credited to him have been published by official Iranian media, which has further fueled questions about his health.

Khamenei '90% gone', claims Trump

International and regional reports have repeatedly questioned his physical location and capacity. In July, Saudi news outlet al-Hadath, citing an Israeli security source, claimed that Khamenei was "not in Iran."

Around the same time, US President Donald Trump asserted in a Fox News interview that Iran's top military leadership had been eliminated, claiming that Khamenei was "90% gone" and incapacitated following the military campaign.

Iran denies claims amid ongoing speculation

Iranian state officials have previously downplayed the severity of his initial injuries, but the persistent lack of live appearances or direct public addresses continues to fuel intense regional and international speculation regarding his health and leadership stability.

“It is very difficult to communicate with him at the moment, but in any case, his presence is a very great source of strength for us so that we can continue," Pezeshkian said in an interview with Iranian state media.

He also defended Khamenei, saying he had held productive meetings with him and described him as having “very sound logic".

Where is Mojtaba Khamenei?

Earlier in July, a media report claimed that Mojtaba Khamenei is currently outside Iran, and that a widening rift has developed between hardline factions within the regime and the Iranian government.

According to Saudi Arabian news outlet Al-Hadath, citing an Israeli security source, Mojtaba Khamenei is not in Iran. The report also said statements issued in his name are not being drafted by him, but by Ahmad Vahidi, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).