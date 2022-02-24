Mohit Modanwal's music embraces the sensation and definition of the word

Considering its capacity to express emotions, art has fascinated innumerable people for years. Music, being one of its branches, possesses the same qualities. However, it’s always the brainboxes who deliver the music to us in the most alluring and stimulating way. Likewise, singer Mohit Modanwal is an individual behind several electrifying events.

This music enthusiast has truly exemplified what excitement precisely means through his performances. Mohit Modanwal is perfect at his work and has always believed in offering not only a lively performance but also delivering an unforgettable experience to his audience. His infectious energy spread through the audience like a wildfire and drove the crowd nuts.

Mohit Modanwal has been a singer at several events. He is particularly known for creating oomph and delighting the multitudes with his versatility. He holds a mastery of music, which can be discerned through the distinct genres he can represent. Moreover, his harmonious vocals are magnified by the thunderous and energetic music that accompanies his singing.

From the moment you step into his event to the minute you take leave, Mohit Modanwal’s amazing singing and exhilarating music will replenish your heart with ebullience and vivacity. Furthermore, the singer has charmed the horde of every age and generation. His shows have always accentuated the celebration by keeping the dance floor rumbling with dancing feet.

Hailing from the small town of Uttar Pradesh, Mohit Modanwal graduated in music from Lucknow. This trained classical singer from Banaras Gharana also knows how to play several musical instruments like guitar, harmonium and tanpura. Mohit Modanwal has given more than 1000 performances in the vibrant across country and internationally.

From Bollywood to Punjabi and Sufi music, this versatile singer has covered all of these genres flawlessly. Mohit Modanwal also drops his music covers on his YouTube channel. He has performed at all the renowned venues and is one of the top choices for wedding and social events. Mohit Modanwal updates about his upcoming events through his Instagram. He covers on YouTube also revive the beauty of our all time favourite tracks.We wish him loads of good luck for his future endeavours

(Sponsored Feature)