Mohan Yadav to take oath as Madhya Pradesh CM today; PM Modi, Amit Shah to join swearing-in ceremony

After the announcement, the preparation for swearing-in ceremony of the newly designated CM is going on in full swing at Lal Parade Ground in the state capital Bhopal which is scheduled to be held today.

ANI

Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 06:14 AM IST

Days after the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious in Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, the party declared three-time MLA from Ujjain south assembly seat, Mohan Yadav, as the new Chief Minister of the state today.

After the announcement, the preparation for swearing-in ceremony of the newly designated CM is going on in full swing at Lal Parade Ground in the state capital Bhopal which is scheduled to be held today. "A dome is being prepared for the oath ceremony at the Motilal Nehru Stadium, Lal Parade Ground here. Arrangements are being made for around 30,000 people, including VIP guests at the ground. Three helipads are also being constructed here," Bhopal Collector Ashish Singh said.

State BJP President VD Sharma took stock of the preparation going on at the ground and during this State Organization General Secretary (BJP), Hitanand Sharma, MLA Rameshwar Sharma, Vishwas Sarang and others were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, the newly designated CM of the state Mohan Yadav spoke about the oath-taking ceremony and said, "The oath-taking ceremony is tomorrow so we are making preparations for all our mentors from the party--Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath."

On being asked about the feeling of becoming the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Yadav said that he did not take these things to heart and he took the news like any other day. "I do not take these things to heart; I am an ordinary member of the party and I took the news like any other day in my life but this is true that I have been given a position of responsibility and now this is what I am focusing on--how we can serve the people better," Yadav said.

Along with Yadav, Deputy Chief Minister-designates Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda will also take their oaths today. Yadav became MLA for the first time in 2013 from Ujjain Dakshin assembly seat. In the 2018 Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, he was once again elected and became MLA from the Ujjain Dakshin seat.

Earlier on July 2, 2020, he took the oath as cabinet minister in the Madhya Pradesh government headed by Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Madhya Pradesh went to poll for 230 assembly seats in a single phase on November 17 and the counting of votes was done on December 3.

The BJP, which had been battling close to 20 years of incumbency in the state, won a resounding mandate, bagging 163 seats, while the Congress finished a distant second at 66 seats. 

