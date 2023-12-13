India

Mohan Yadav takes oath as new chief minister of Madhya Pradesh

Mohan Yadav, BJP legislature party leader, sworn in as the new chief minister of Madhya Pradesh.

Mohan Yadav, BJP legislature party leader, sworn in as the new chief minister of Madhya Pradesh. December 13, 2023

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.