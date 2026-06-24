Mohan Yadav land row: Congress seeks SC judge probe, Akhilesh calls it 'BJP conspiracy'; details inside

SP chief called the allegations of mass land acquisition by Mohan Yadav's family a "conspiracy by the BJP" to remove the Chief Minister from office. More details inside.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has come under fire after reports of a "253-acre land scam" in Ujjain surfaced. While Uttar Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar has defended Mohan Yadav, highlighting his previous affiliation with the real estate business, Oppositions have heavily blasted him, seeking immediate scrutiny.

Mohan Yadav land row: BJP vs Oppositions

Chairperson of Congress Media and Publicity department, Pawan Khera, slammed Yadav and the BJP over the alleged land scam in Ujjain, claiming a conflict of interest in his family's purchasing the land in the region of Ujjain Master Plan 2035.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Khera alleged that Mohan Yadav's family members bought 111 of 168 acres in the area where the Ujjain Kumbh will be held in 2028. Connecting the issue with the alleged donation embezzlement in Ayodhya Ram Temple, the Congress leader said, "I told Jitu Patwari that this is not a regional or national issue, but an international issue. This and Ayodhya are international matters. People's faith is linked to these cities. People scrimp and save to go on pilgrimages. Looting the money, carrying out a theft, is like stabbing people's faith. You (Mohan Yadav) are the Chief Minister, have been the Education Minister and chairman of Tourism Corporation. So the files pass through your table. You can intervene in the master plan, and you have inside information. Your family bought hundreds of acres of land before you became the CM."

"After he became the CM, 111 acres of the 168-acre land were bought by his family members in the area where the Kumbh will be held. In the language of the share market, it is called insider trading. Mohan Yadav's family bought land in the region where Ujjain Master Plan 2035 will be implemented," he added.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Khera claimed that no action would be taken against Mohan Yadav."Don't expect that the Prime Minister will say something. He will make you eat Melodi in foreign nations and jhalmuri here, while his CMs will gobble up land and donated gold and silver. In RSS' language, 'Ayodhya, Ujjain to jhaanki hai, Mathura-Kashi baaki hai'," he said.

State Congress president Jitu Patwari sought a probe by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court in the matter.

SP chief calls it 'BJP conspiracy'

On the other hand, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has alleged an effort within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to change the Chief Ministers of certain states ruled by the party. He called the allegations of mass land acquisition by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's family were a "conspiracy by the BJP" to remove the Chief Minister from office.

Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the BJP is looking for a leadership change in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, with new faces for the top post. Drawing a comparison with Uttar Pradesh, Yadav alleged that CM Yogi Adityanath also acquired "300 to 600 acres of land."

Akhilesh Yadav said, "The BJP has hatched a conspiracy to defame Mohan Yadav. If these allegations are against Mohan Yadav, then the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh has acquired 300-600 acres of land. This is nothing new. He used to work in real estate earlier. Does the BJP not know this? These allegations are being made because the BJP is looking for a way to change three Chief Ministers. They want to change the Chief Ministers, hence making allegations."

"They want to remove the Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. They are removing these two because they want to remove the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. This is a conspiracy to remove them," he added.

Mohan Yadav's mass land acquisition allegations

A report in the Indian Express claimed Mohan Yadav and his family members purchased huge land parcels after the latter became the Chief Minister. Yadav's family and their associated real-estate firms purchased at least 137 plots covering 168 acres in Ujjain for around Rs 45 crore in the two years since December 2023. It claimed that most of the acquisitions were made in areas that later benefited from government-announced road infrastructure projects and changes in land-use regulations, according to the report.

Madhya Pradesh BJP president Hemant Khandelwal has termed the land scam allegations against Chief Minister Mohan Yadav as "baseless", saying whenever the State has a CM from the backward class, the Congress attempts to weaken him.