Mohan Yadav’s childhood home faces demolition as Ujjain prepares for Simhastha 2028

As Ujjain goes for massive road-widening ahead of Simhastha 2028, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav himself began removing a portion of his ancestral home marked for demolition.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's ancestral home has been marked among 272 structures for demolition as part of a road-widening project in Ujjain ahead of the Simhastha 2028 fair. To initiate the process, Mohan Yadav himself used a pickaxe to remove a portion of the house that falls within the area marked for the road expansion.

The MP CM said that the demolition of his childhood home carried personal significance, but was necessary for the larger cause. ''This is the place where I grew up playing and running around, and now I am stepping forward to dismantle it with my own hands. It certainly has an emotional impact. However, if it is necessary for the administration and essential for the Simhastha, then this sacrifice must be made. I am satisfied that we are all doing this together,'' Mohan Yadav said.

''The entire state and the country are watching this. People are demolishing their homes willingly and happily, dedicating themselves to the cause so that others may benefit greatly,'' he added.

#WATCH | Ujjain: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav initiates the road-widening work by striking the first blow with a pickaxe.



Chief Minister's ancestral house is among 272 structures marked for a road-widening project ahead of Simhastha 2028. https://t.co/GGVegX3cPE pic.twitter.com/uwg5rCQF1l — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2026

What is Simhastha 2028?

Simhastha is a major religious gathering held in Ujjain, and the 2028 edition is expected to bring a large number of pilgrims and visitors to the city. The event is held once every 12 years, where devotees take holy dip in the Shipra River.

The fair attracts millions of pilgrims, saints, and religious groups from across India, and several processions are also held during the event. Since the event is coming closer, authorities are working on roads and other infrastructure to improve movement for traffic.

Ujjain Municipal Corporation chairperson Kalawati Yadav elaborated on the need for widened roads during the fair and said, ''In 2028, Ujjain will host the Simhastha Mela, one of the world's largest spiritual gatherings, held every 12 years on the banks of the Shipra River. Extensive preparations are underway, including around 29 kilometres of new ghats, a diversion project, dams, and other infrastructure works to improve the city. With millions of devotees expected, road widening has become essential.''