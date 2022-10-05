Mohan Bhagwat links geographical changes with population explosion, says English not must for career

Mohan Bhagwat in Nagpur.

India should have a population policy prepared after comprehensive thought and be applicable to all communities in an equitable fashion, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said at the organization's Dussehra rally. He stressed that population imbalances among communities can lead to changes in geographical boundaries, he added.

Talking about the population explosion in a particular community, he said, "Alongside the differences in birth rate, conversions by force, lure or greed and infiltration are also big reasons. All these factors have to be mulled over".

Bhagat said the English language is not important for building a career.

He also that the masses must promote their mother tongue.

"When expecting the government to institute the promotion of mother tongue, we should also consider whether we sign our names in our mother tongue or not. Whether the nameplates affixed on our residences rendered in the mother tongue or not? Whether household invitations bear the texts in the mother tongue or not?" Bhagwat said.

Pointing out China's 'one family one child policy, Bhagwat said, "While we are trying to control the population, we should see what happened in China. That country went for the one-child policy and now it is getting older."

"With 57 crore youth population in India, we will remain a young nation for the next 30 years. However, what will happen to India after 50 years? Will we have enough food to feed the population?" he added,

Bhagwat also stressed people start their own businesses and not rely solely on government jobs.

"All government jobs put together, only 30 percent population will be covered. The rest of the population will have to start their own businesses to create more employment," he said.

Bhagwat raised concerns over India's huge population and said the emphasis on society's participation in every sphere of our national life is not to relieve the government of its responsibilities of governance, rather it is to emphasize societal partnership for national upliftment and pivot policy-making in that direction.

"Our country has a huge population -- this is a reality. Nowadays there are two kinds of evaluation done on population. Populations require resources, if it keeps growing it becomes a big burden, perhaps an unbearable burden," he said.

Therefore, with the perspective of population control, plans are made. There is another dimension in which the population is considered an asset. Focus is on appropriate training and maximum usage, Bhagwat added.

With inputs from PTI