Mohammed Shami in politics? Jayant Chaudhary meeting triggers fresh speculation

After Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary shared a picture of his meeting with cricketer Mohammed Shami, speculation grew over the pacer’s possible political debut.

Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami on Sunday met with Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary in Delhi; a picture of the meeting shared on social media has sparked fresh political speculation ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections next year.

After the meeting, speculations have been fueled that Shami could contest from Amroha in the upcoming Assembly Elections on the RLD ticket. However, there is no official confirmation from either the party or from the cricketer himself.

What is Shami's Amroha connection?

Mohammed Shami was born in Amroha district in Uttar Pradesh, making the constituency an important part of his personal background. His connection with Amroha has become a key reason behind such speculations after his meeting with Jayant Chaudhary.

History of Amroha Sadar seat

The Amroha Assembly seat is currently represented by Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mehboob Ali, who won the constituency for the fourth straight time. He defeated BJP's Ram Singh by more than 71,000 votes. In 2017, Mehboob Ali won the seat with over 74,000 votes, with a margin of more than 15,000 votes than Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)'s Naushad Ali.

Shami - Cricket vs Politics

Though Mohammed Shami remains active in competitive cricket, the star pacer has been out of the international team setup since the 2025 Champions Trophy. He recently represented East Zone in the Duleep Trophy and was left out of the squad for India's upcoming West Indies series at home.

His fitness has been one of the reasons for his hiatus from international games.

Meanwhile, his latest meeting with Jayant Chaudhary has triggered speculation about his political debut.