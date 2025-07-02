Mohammed Shami's estranged wife Hasin Jahan BREAKS silence after Rs 4 lakh alimony ruling: 'Shami has to...'

Hasin Jahan is a former model who married Mohammed Shami in 2014. The couple had a daughter in 2015.

Hasin Jahan, estranged wife of Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami, has broken her silence on the Calcutta High Court ruling regarding Rs 4 lakh monthly alimony. Hasin said Shami has to bear all the responsibility for her and their daughter's maintenance. The court on Tuesday directed Shami to pay his estranged wife and daughter a monthly alimony of Rs 4 lakh as maintenance. Jahan will have to be paid Rs 1.50 lakh per month, while the daughter will get Rs 2.50 lakh per month.

"I used to model and act before I got married. Shami forced me to quit my profession. He wanted me to live only a housewife's life. I loved Shami so much that I happily accepted it... But now I have no earnings of my own. Shami has to bear all the responsibility for our maintenance," she told ANI. She added, "He should also give up his stubbornness of wanting to ruin Hasir Jahan's life. He cannot destroy me because I am on the path of justice while he is on the path of injustice."

Who is Jahan Hasin?

Jahan is a former model who married Mohammed Shami in 2014. The couple had a daughter in 2015. Shami and Hasin Jahan separated in 2018 after she accused him of domestic violence and adultery. They have been in the midst of a divorce case since then, with ongoing legal battles regarding alimony and other matters. The High Court has directed the trial court to dispose of the main application of the interim order within six months.

Mohammad Shami-Jahan Hasin case

In 2018, Hasin had accused the cricketer of domestic violence. She had filed a petition in the Alipore court, accusing Shami and his family of harassing her. Jahan had demanded Rs 7 lakh per month from the pacer to maintain the family. The trial court accepted her plea and allocated Rs 80,000 for her daughter.

