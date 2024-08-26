Twitter
India

Mohammad Yunus-led Bangladesh government suspends 2 diplomats in India due to...

The decision, which took effect on August 17, marks a significant development in the diplomatic relations between the two nations

Latest News

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Aug 26, 2024, 05:53 PM IST

Mohammad Yunus-led Bangladesh government suspends 2 diplomats in India due to...
The interim government led by Muhammad Yunus in Dhaka has suspended two Bangladeshi diplomats stationed in India. The decision, which took effect on August 17, marks a significant development in the diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Shaban Mahmud, who served as the First Secretary (Press) at the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, and Ranjan Sen, who held the same position at the Bangladeshi consulate in Kolkata, have been instructed to step down from their posts. Both diplomats were appointed by the former government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, whose ouster has led to a period of political instability and violence in Bangladesh.

Mahmud and Sen were asked to vacate their positions before the completion of their contracts. Sen's contract, in particular, was set to expire in 2026, but he has been ordered to leave his post prematurely.

There are reports suggesting that Sen may delay his return to Dhaka, further complicating the situation. The suspension of these diplomats comes against the backdrop of rising tensions between India and Bangladesh following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government.

Hasina, who was ousted from her position as Prime Minister due to a mass student-led uprising, fled to India on August 5. She remained in India for nearly three weeks and could face extradition after her diplomatic passport was revoked by the interim government. India has taken precautionary measures in response to the escalating violence in Bangladesh. Earlier this month, New Delhi withdrew ‘non-essential’ staff and the families of diplomats from its High Commission in Dhaka, citing concerns about the safety of its personnel.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
