Police were informed about the incident around 9:30 am. "Our team reached the spot within five to eight minutes and he was rushed to a hospital. We were informed by the hospital a few hours later that he had died," a police official told the media.

Trigger warning: This news story contains descriptions of self-harm.



A 17-year-old boy died after jumping from the fourth floor of a popular mall in Punjab's Mohali (officially called Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar).

The incident occurred at the Bestech Square Mall shortly after 9 am on Saturday (April 5), reports said.

Videos of the tragic incident have emerged on social media.

In the clips, Abhijeet -- a Class 12 student -- can be seen walking up to the floor railing twice. He stopped the first time and changed direction the other time, before eventually pacing towards the railing, climbing it, and jumping off.

Police were informed about the incident around 9:30 am. "Our team reached the spot within five to eight minutes and he was rushed to a hospital. We were informed by the hospital a few hours later that he had died," a senior police official told the media.

"The food court and the multiplex at the mall open early. Staff at the mall told us he had purchased a bottle of water," the official added.

Abhijeet's father told cops that he had been depressed for some time. The deceased was a middle child and had two siblings, both brothers.

In case you need help or know someone who needs it, you can reach out to the following suicide prevention helplines:

AASRA: 022 2754 6669

Roshni NGO: +914066202000

COOJ: +918322252525

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050

Vandrevala Foundation: 18602662345