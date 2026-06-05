FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Dhurandhar 2 OTT release X review: Netizens demand National Award for Ranveer Singh, call him 'GOAT actor' after Aditya Dhar's blockbuster starts streaming on JioHotstar

Dhurandhar 2 OTT release X review: Netizens call Ranveer Singh 'GOAT actor'

Teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continues to turn heads; praised during England-New Zealand Test

Teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continues to turn heads; praised during

How did Uttar Pradesh transform in 9 years under Yogi Adityanath’s government? Details here

How did Uttar Pradesh transform in 9 years under Yogi Adityanath’s government?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
How did Uttar Pradesh transform in 9 years under Yogi Adityanath’s government? Details here

How did Uttar Pradesh transform in 9 years under Yogi Adityanath’s government?

Pahlaj Nihalani funeral: Late producer unites Govinda, Varun Dhawan, 90s' superstar looks visibly broken at producer's last rites

Pahlaj Nihalani funeral: Late producer unites Govinda, Varun Dhawan

Homoeopathy, Tulsi Mala to Japa Ring: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's spiritual journey set trends

Homoeopathy, Tulsi Mala to Japa Ring: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's spiritual

HomeIndia

INDIA

Mohali Horror: Woman allegedly killed by ex-boyfriend in workplace; murder caught on CCTV

A 30-year-old woman was fatally stabbed by her former boyfriend and colleague inside an office of a private company in Mohali, Punjab, on Thursday evening, according to police reports.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Jun 05, 2026, 03:44 PM IST

Mohali Horror: Woman allegedly killed by ex-boyfriend in workplace; murder caught on CCTV
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A 30-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her former boyfriend and colleague inside a private company's office in Mohali, Punjab, on Thursday evening, according to police reports. The accused, identified as Harjinder Singh Mann, attacked her in front of coworkers before attempting to take his own life. The incident was captured on CCTV and is currently under investigation.

Preliminary findings indicate that the two worked together at a private courier company, where their professional relationship developed into a romantic one. However, the couple had ended their relationship some time ago. Police sources reported that Harjinder struggled to cope with the breakup and had made several unsuccessful attempts to reconcile with Dimple in the weeks leading up to the incident.

Attacked at the workplace

The attack occurred late Thursday evening in the company office in Mohali. Authorities stated that an argument broke out between the two colleagues, during which Harjinder allegedly attacked Dimple with a knife, stabbing her multiple times. Some coworkers tried to intervene but were unable to stop the assault.

After attacking Dimple, Harjinder also stabbed himself in an attempt to end his own life but survived the incident. Employees present at the office were left shocked by the sudden outbreak of violence and immediately alerted the police.

Colleagues informed the police

Upon receiving information about the incident around 7:40 PM, a police team rushed to the scene and found both individuals critically injured. Dimple and Harjinder were taken to Fortis Hospital for treatment. Doctors later declared Dimple dead, while Harjinder remains hospitalised in critical condition.

The police have registered a murder case and launched a detailed investigation. Aman Baidwan, the Station House Officer of Phase-11 police station, confirmed the woman's death and stated that her family had been informed. Further legal proceedings will follow the arrival of her parents and the recording of their statements.

Investigation underway

Investigators have sealed the crime scene and collected forensic evidence. CCTV footage from the office premises has also been seized and is being examined to reconstruct the sequence of events. Police officials stated they are verifying all aspects of the case, including the nature of the relationship between the accused and the victim and the circumstances leading up to the stabbing.

The investigation is ongoing, with authorities expected to rely on forensic findings, witness statements, and surveillance footage to establish the motive and determine the full circumstances surrounding the fatal attack.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Dhurandhar 2 OTT release X review: Netizens demand National Award for Ranveer Singh, call him 'GOAT actor' after Aditya Dhar's blockbuster starts streaming on JioHotstar
Dhurandhar 2 OTT release X review: Netizens call Ranveer Singh 'GOAT actor'
Teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continues to turn heads; praised during England-New Zealand Test
Teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continues to turn heads; praised during
Mohali Horror: Woman allegedly killed by ex-boyfriend in workplace; murder caught on CCTV
Mohali Horror: Woman allegedly killed by ex-boyfriend in workplace
IND vs AFG Live Streaming, One-off Test: When and where to watch India vs Afghanistan live on TV and online?
IND vs AFG Live Streaming, One-off Test: When and where to watch India vs Afghan
Rajesh Exports' Rs 15 lakh crore scam hits country, LIC loses hundreds of crores, this is what chairman said
Rajesh Exports' Rs 15 lakh crore scam hits country, LIC loses hundreds of crores
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
How did Uttar Pradesh transform in 9 years under Yogi Adityanath’s government? Details here
How did Uttar Pradesh transform in 9 years under Yogi Adityanath’s government?
Pahlaj Nihalani funeral: Late producer unites Govinda, Varun Dhawan, 90s' superstar looks visibly broken at producer's last rites
Pahlaj Nihalani funeral: Late producer unites Govinda, Varun Dhawan
Homoeopathy, Tulsi Mala to Japa Ring: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's spiritual journey set trends
Homoeopathy, Tulsi Mala to Japa Ring: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's spiritual
Who is Gauri Spratt? Aamir Khan’s would-be wife, Bengaluru entrepreneur with freedom fighter roots, met superstar because of THIS person
Who is Gauri Spratt? Aamir Khan’s would-be wife, has freedom fighter roots
Aamir Khan to marry GF Gauri Spratt? Know all about superstar's net worth, education, family, previous marriages
Aamir Khan to marry GF Gauri Spratt? Know all about superstar's net worth
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement