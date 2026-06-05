Mohali Horror: Woman allegedly killed by ex-boyfriend in workplace; murder caught on CCTV

A 30-year-old woman was fatally stabbed by her former boyfriend and colleague inside an office of a private company in Mohali, Punjab, on Thursday evening, according to police reports.

A 30-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her former boyfriend and colleague inside a private company's office in Mohali, Punjab, on Thursday evening, according to police reports. The accused, identified as Harjinder Singh Mann, attacked her in front of coworkers before attempting to take his own life. The incident was captured on CCTV and is currently under investigation.

Mohali, Punjab: A woman was killed at a private company office in Mohali by a colleague who was known to her. CCTV footage shows the attack, after which the accused attempted suicide. Both were taken to hospital, where the woman was declared dead and the accused remains in… pic.twitter.com/BZ4tMGrN6i — IANS (@ians_india) June 5, 2026

Preliminary findings indicate that the two worked together at a private courier company, where their professional relationship developed into a romantic one. However, the couple had ended their relationship some time ago. Police sources reported that Harjinder struggled to cope with the breakup and had made several unsuccessful attempts to reconcile with Dimple in the weeks leading up to the incident.

Attacked at the workplace

The attack occurred late Thursday evening in the company office in Mohali. Authorities stated that an argument broke out between the two colleagues, during which Harjinder allegedly attacked Dimple with a knife, stabbing her multiple times. Some coworkers tried to intervene but were unable to stop the assault.

After attacking Dimple, Harjinder also stabbed himself in an attempt to end his own life but survived the incident. Employees present at the office were left shocked by the sudden outbreak of violence and immediately alerted the police.

Colleagues informed the police

Upon receiving information about the incident around 7:40 PM, a police team rushed to the scene and found both individuals critically injured. Dimple and Harjinder were taken to Fortis Hospital for treatment. Doctors later declared Dimple dead, while Harjinder remains hospitalised in critical condition.

The police have registered a murder case and launched a detailed investigation. Aman Baidwan, the Station House Officer of Phase-11 police station, confirmed the woman's death and stated that her family had been informed. Further legal proceedings will follow the arrival of her parents and the recording of their statements.

Investigation underway

Investigators have sealed the crime scene and collected forensic evidence. CCTV footage from the office premises has also been seized and is being examined to reconstruct the sequence of events. Police officials stated they are verifying all aspects of the case, including the nature of the relationship between the accused and the victim and the circumstances leading up to the stabbing.

The investigation is ongoing, with authorities expected to rely on forensic findings, witness statements, and surveillance footage to establish the motive and determine the full circumstances surrounding the fatal attack.