Mohali grenade attack: Punjab Police arrest suspect

On Wednesday, an NIA team visited the site of the attack. (Representational image)

Mohali: The Punjab Police have arrested a man allegedly involved in the rocket launcher attack on the headquarters of the police's intelligence wing in Mohali. The arrest was made based on National Investigation Agency's inputs. The suspect has been identified as Nishan Singh, a resident of Faridkot.

A rocket-propelled grade was fired at the police intelligence headquarters in Mohali earlier this week that shattered the window panes of the building.

“A minor explosion was reported at the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Sector 77, SAS Nagar, at around 7.45 PM. No damage has been reported. Senior officers are on the spot and an investigation is being done. Forensic teams have been called,” the police in Mohali had said in a statement.

On Wednesday, an NIA team visited the site of the attack. The NIA, according to reports, believes the attack could be the handiwork of Khalistani groups.

Preliminary probe has revealed that the attack could be carried out by two car-borne people. Before the attack, a Maruti Suzuki Dzire car had been spotted outside the intelligence office.

Last week, pro-Khalistani flags had been tied to the gates of Himachal Pradesh Assembly in Dharamshala. The Director General of Police of the state has issued an alert regarding the presence of Khalistani elements in the hill state.