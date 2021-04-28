Mohali COVID-19: Night curfew from 6 pm to 5 am, complete lockdown on weekends

Keeping in view the growing case of COVID-19 in the state, the Mohali district administration has extended curfew timings. The night curfew in the entire district will now begin from 6 pm to 5 am on all days. The district administration has also imposed a weekend curfew beginning 6 pm every Friday till Monday at 5 am.

All restaurants to remain closed for dine-in with, home delivery allowed up to 9 pm. All shops to close by 5 pm daily, Mohali Deputy Commissioner informed. In Panchkula, all shops of non-essential have to close by 6 pm and the curfew timings are from 10 pm to 5 am.

The Punjab government on Monday evening announced a fresh set of sweeping restrictions to tackle the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state. As per the new restrictions by the Punjab government, a weekend lockdown will be imposed in the entire state starting from Friday from 6 pm to Monday 5 am, which will be implemented from the coming Friday on April 30.

Apart from a weekend lockdown, the Punjab government has also imposed a daily lockdown in the entire state to curb the spread of the deadly virus. The daily lockdown in Punjab will start from 6 pm and will continue till the next morning at 5 am.

Meanwhile, on the first day of the extended curfew timings, members of the Mohali Beopar Mandal staged a protest against the state government's decision to close the markets by 5 pm. The protesting traders raised slogans against the government and claimed that they would not follow the orders. The protesters demanded that the government should take back its decision of imposing a curfew from 6 pm onwards.