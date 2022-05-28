Mohali Court sends former Punjab minister Vijay Singla to 14 day judicial custody

PTI Photo

On Friday, a Mohali court sent former AAP leader and Punjab Health Minister Vijay Singla to 14-day judicial custody. Singla's lawyer HS Dhanoa said, "There will be a trial court for this and we will apply for bail soon after discussing it with the panel."

Earlier on Tuesday, Punjab Health Minister Vijay Singla was sacked from the cabinet by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. He was later arrested by the Anti-Corruption Branch.

READ | Former Uttarakhand Minister dies by suicide after being booked for molesting granddaughter

The Punjab Chief Minister said that the AAP has a zero-tolerance policy against corruption. He said that he has sacked Singla from the cabinet and directed Police to register a case against him.

According to Punjab CMO, Singla was demanding a 1 percent commission from officials for contracts and he also confessed to it.

READ | PM Narendra Modi to visit Gujarat today, to inaugurate a Nano Urea plant, know his itinerary here

Releasing a video statement, Mann had said, "AAP is an honest party. Our government can’t tolerate corruption of even Re 1. I have seen this hope in the eyes of people - during my visits across the state - that they were waiting for somebody to take them out of swamps of corruption. When the CM face had to be announced for Punjab, Arvind Kejriwal had made his anti-corruption goal clear to me."

Mann further added, "I had promised him that we will duly work towards this. Recently, the corruption case against the minister came to my notice. The media did not know about it… I could have brushed it under the carpet. If I would have done that, I would have betrayed lakhs who had trusted us. So I am taking strict action against the minister."