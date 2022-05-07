Mohali court issues arrest warrant against Tajinder Bagga, asks to produce him in court

(Image Source: Twitter)

Mohali Court on Saturday issued an arrest warrant against BJP leader Tajinder Bagga. The court has ordered the police to arrest Tajinder Bagga and present him in the court. On the other hand, Bagga's father said on Saturday that his son is not absconding, but he has gone to his lawyer to get his opinion in the matter.

Tajinder Bagga has been charged under 153A, 505, 505(2), and 506 sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The Judicial Magistrate has asked the Cyber Crime Branch of Mohali to arrest Tajinder Bagga and produce him before the court.

Read | What exactly did Tajinder Bagga say against Arvind Kejriwal? All you need to know about the case

It is worth mentioning that the Punjab Police had arrested Tajinder Bagga from his Delhi residence in Janakpuri on Friday. Punjab Police and Delhi Police came face to face regarding the arrest of the BJP leader. When the Punjab Police was going to Mohali with Bagga, the Punjab Police van was stopped in Kurukshetra, Haryana.

Mohali court issues an arrest warrant against Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and instructs police to arrest him and produce him before court May 7, 2022

From here the Punjab Police vehicles were taken to Pipli police station. Later, Delhi Police took Tajinder Bagga into their custody from Kurukshetra. Regarding the arrest of Bagga, the Delhi Police had accused the Punjab Police that they were not given any information in this matter. At the same time, the Punjab Police was also accused of not following the procedure of law in the arrest of Bagga.

According to Delhi Police, Tajinder Bagga, the national secretary of Yuva Morcha, was arrested in Mohali in a case registered against him. Bagga was produced at the judge's house on Friday night. On the other hand, on Saturday, Bagga had also expressed fear about his safety.