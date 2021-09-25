Modi's address at 76th UNGA: PM Modi talks about COWIN app, vaccination and technology

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Saturday (September 25). He began his speech by paying tribute to those who lost their lives due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As PM Modi began his address at the UNGA, he spoke about the progress India has made in terms of clean water, technology, providing homes for at least 3 crores people, etc but one thing that PM Modi stressed was the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its vaccination.

PM Modi called it one of the worst pandemics in 100 years. He went on to speak about how India has tackled the pandemic with the help of vaccine production and technology. He spoke about the COWIN app and the doses administered currently in India. "India vaccine delivery platform COWIN is offering digital support to administer crores of doses in a day. India is heavily involved in vaccine development and manufacturing," he said.

Before addressing the UNGA, PM Modi his first in-person Quad Summit with US President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House on Friday (September 24).