Modi's address at 76th UNGA: Here are the key takeaways

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a strong case of India's democracy at the United Nations General Assembly 2021 in New York on Saturday (September 25). In the speech, PM Modi touched upon many subjects like the progress of India in various fields over the years, democracy, COVID-19, terrorism, etc.

Democracy At the beginning of his speech, he spoke about how strong the democracy in India is and the proof of it was that a child who sold tea at the age of 4, got the opportunity to lead India and address the UN 4 times.

GrowthIn terms of growth, PM Modi pointed out that India is almost one-sixth of the world and so when India grows, the world grows. When India reforms, the world transforms. He said that it is contributing to global development through various transformational development programmes so that "no one is left behind".

InnovationPM Modi spoke about India's tech innovations that are helping the world whether it be ensuring financial inclusion through UPI or improving vaccination drive in the fight against COVID-19 through the COWIN app.

Vaccine ManufacturingAs PM Modi spoke about the COVID-19 pandemic, he also stressed on vaccines. He said that India has successfully overcome various constraints and innovated vaccines including the world’s first DNA vaccine and is also working on a nasal vaccine and an MNRA vaccine.

Atmanirbhar BharatAatmanirbhar also means self-reliance. PM Modi said that the Atmanirbhar Bharat is aimed at expanding global value chains. India is a trustworthy and democratic partner for global industrial diversification.

Climate ChangePM Modi stated that India is ensuring a balance between economy and ecology, and the world can take pride in India’s efforts to combat climate change.