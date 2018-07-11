Headlines

'Modiji you can't silence me': Yogendra Yadav accuses PM of 'targeting his family' after IT raids at sisters' hospital

Swaraj Abhiyan President and founder of Jai Kisan Andolan Yogendra Yadav on Wednesday alleged that Modi government his 'targeting his family' after police raids his sisters' hospital in Rewari.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2018, 05:51 PM IST

Swaraj Abhiyan President and founder of Jai Kisan Andolan Yogendra Yadav on Wednesday alleged that Modi government is 'targeting his family' after police raided his sisters' hospital in Rewari.

In a series of tweets, Yadav said that a force of over 100 officials from Delhi raided a hospital-cum-nursing home run by his sisters.

"Modi regime now targets my family. Two days after my 9 day padyatra in Rewari and launching of agitation for MSP and against liquor thekas, a massive IT raid is on at the hospital cum nursing home of my sisters in Rewari," he said in a  tweet.

Swaraj also said Modi to search him and his home and asked why target his family?

"About 100+ force from Delhi raided hospitals at 11 am today. All doctors (my sisters, brother in law, nephew) detained in their chambers. Hospital sealed, including ICU for newly born babies. A clear attempt to intimidate. Modiji you can't silence me," Yadav said in another tweet.

Congress MP Deepender S Hooda condemned the act of 'vendetta politics' by BJP government and said, "@_YogendraYadav has always been in  different  political party to mine but no doubt I have always heard good things about his family in Rewari: this is uncalled for," he said.

Two days ago, the Swaraj Abhiyan chief also led a padyatra, which crossed through 127 villages of Rewari in nine days.

Stating that the kharif crops' MSP announcement was a 'small victory' for farmers, Yadav said, however, the support price fixed, is not the rate the Prime Minister had promised in 2014 elections.

"The price is also not computed at 50% above the comprehensive cost (C2) being demanded by farmers' organisations," he said in a statement.

