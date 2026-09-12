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Modi-Xi meet at BRICS: Is a new phase beginning in India-China ties?

The Modi-Xi meeting at the BRICS Summit comes at a time when India and China are trying to improve ties after years of tensions since the 2020 Galwan Valley clash.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 12, 2026, 08:34 PM IST

Modi-Xi meet at BRICS: Is a new phase beginning in India-China ties?
India-China ties show signs of a thaw. (Screengrab from ANI video)
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi on Saturday, September 12. In the meeting, Xi called for the long-term development of relations between, saying India and China should view the bilateral relationship from a strategic perspective.

 

What did Xi say about India-China ties?

 

This meeting came at a time when both neighbouring nations have taken steps to reduce tensions after years of strained relations. ''China-India relations have developed, with both sides keeping in mind the long-term development of bilateral relations from a strategic perspective. I am very happy to attend the New Delhi BRICS Summit and to meet with you again. I extend my warm congratulations on the success of the BRICS Summit held in India,'' Xi said during his meeting with PM Modi.

 

Urging the two countries to join hands for high-quality development of BRICS cooperation, Xi added, ''Although the two countries are different, we have been able to support and help each other to achieve common development. China and India are the world's most populous countries and belong to the Global South. We have important responsibilities, as we have a shared future for humanity. We should continue to promote high-quality cooperation with the people as the foundation and strive for a more equitable and inclusive world that is more open and economically integrated, contributing positive energy to world peace, stability and development.''

 

 

PM Modi to Xi Jinping

 

PM Modi also expressed gratitude to China for its support and positive remarks at the BRICS Summit and said, ''It gives me a great pleasure to extend a warm welcome to you. Thank you very much for your positive remarks at the BRICS Summit. I express my gratitude for the support and cooperation received from China during India's BRICS chairmanship.''

 

Why is the Modi-Xi meeting important?

 

The latest Modi-Xi meeting holds much importance as the relations between the two nations took a major hit after the 2020 Galwan Valley clash. The incident affected trade, travel, and diplomatic engagements between the two countries.

 

To attend the New Delhi BRICS Summit, Xi returned to India after seven years, showcasing another sign that India and China are willing to engage directly to resolve issues.

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