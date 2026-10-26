'Modi won't go': BJP's sharp reply to Kharge's 'baap' remark, calls out anti-Indian forces

It came after uproar during Kharge's address at the 139th birth anniversary celebration of Dr. Shri Krishna Singh in Patna on Sunday.

The BJP on Monday responded to the Opposition as a political row erupted over Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge's comment on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a Patna event on Sunday.

How BJP responded?

In a post on X, the party said, "Sorry to break it to you, all anti-Indian forces, BUT... Modi Kahi Nahi Jaayega (Modi won't go anywhere)."

Sorry to break it to you, all anti-Indian forces, BUT... #LongLiveTheIndianRepublic https://t.co/6lR2I91VgW — BJP (@BJP4India) October 26, 2026

Kharge's 'baap' remark

The uproar began during Kharge's address at an event marking the 139th birth anniversary of Dr. Shri Krishna Singh in Patna.

During his speech, Kharge attacked PM Modi and the RSS ideology espoused by the BJP.

At the event, someone present said PM Modi would not go anywhere. In response, the Congress president remarked, "Modi ka baap bhi jayega."

BJP workers stage protest in MP

Madhya Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest and marched towards the Congress office in Bhopal on Monday over Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s remarks concerning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s late father.

The BJP leaders and workers gathered near Red Cross Hospital Square in the state capital and then marched towards the Congress office, raising slogans against Kharge, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party.

The protestors also burned the effigy of Congress president Kharge on the occasion and said that they would not tolerate the conduct of the Congress leader.

Meanwhile, the Congress workers were also standing outside their party office and came face to face as BJP workers marched and staged a protest near the Congress office against Congress chief Kharge.

The police personnel were present on both sides to manage leaders and workers of both the parties and also used water cannons to disperse the crowd.