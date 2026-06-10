Modi vs Nehru: How Narendra Modi broke Jawaharlal Nehru’s 16-year PM record in just 12 years

Narendra Modi has overtaken Jawaharlal Nehru to become India’s longest-serving Prime Minister, surpassing Nehru’s 16-year tenure in just 12 years. But how's that possible? Let's find it out.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has added another jewel to his crown as he has now become the longest-serving elected PM of independent India, surpassing Jawaharlal Nehru's record of 4,398 days. Interestingly, Nehru became the first PM of independent India in 1947 and continued till 1964, which is 16 years and 286 days to be precise. However, Modi surpassed his record of longest-serving PM in just 12 years in office. Let us find out what the catch is behind this record.

How did Modi break Nehru's 16-year PM record in just 12 years?

Jawaharlal Nehru's tenure began before India's first General Election held in 1951-52, despite taking office on August 15, 1947, when India gained independence. He was the head of the interim government and continued in office till 1952.

After winning the General Elections, Nehru took the oath as the elected Prime Minister on May 13, 1952, and remained in office continuously until May 27, 1964, serving for 12 years and 14 days as elected PM.

How did Narendra Modi surpass the record?

Narendra Modi first took the oath as elected PM on May 26, 2014, after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led alliance won the General Elections by an absolute majority. Modi was re-elected in 2019 and 2024 in the Lok Sabha Elections.

On June 10, 2026, Modi completed 4,399 consecutive days in office as Prime Minister, surpassing Nehru's record of 4,398 consecutive days in office after India's first general election in 1952.

Notably, Narendra Modi broke Indira Gandhi's record of 4,078 consecutive days in office last year in July. Indira Gandhi's record of serving as PM continuously stood from January 24, 1966, to March 24, 1977.