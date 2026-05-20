Modi-Trump meet planned? India invited to G7 Summit by French President Macron

The G7 Summit this year is scheduled for June 15–17 in Evian-les-Bains, in the French Alps. Reports say President Trump intends to prioritize talks on artificial intelligence, trade, and global crime-fighting efforts.

Buzz is building around a possible meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, with signs pointing to a face-to-face in France. The talk comes from France hosting the G7 Summit in June, which both leaders are expected to attend.

French President Emmanuel Macron invited PM Modi to the summit during his India visit earlier this year. Reports also indicate President Trump will likely be there. The two last met on February 13, 2025, at the White House.

G7 Summit to held between June ​15–17

The G7 Summit this year is scheduled for June 15–17 in Evian-les-Bains, in the French Alps. Reports say President Trump intends to prioritize talks on artificial intelligence, trade, and global crime-fighting efforts.

The summit begins one day after Trump turns 80. A senior White House official noted that no formal agreements are expected to be signed. The focus will instead be on finding common ground to guide future global commitments. While Iran may come up in talks, observers expect Trump to concentrate more on trade matters.

The G7 Summit this year is scheduled for June 15–17 in Evian-les-Bains, in the French Alps. Reports say President Trump intends to prioritize talks on artificial intelligence, trade, and global crime-fighting efforts.

The summit begins one day after Trump turns 80. A senior White House official noted that no formal agreements are expected to be signed. The focus will instead be on finding common ground to guide future global commitments. While Iran may come up in talks, observers expect Trump to concentrate more on trade matters.

Modi-Trump meet

PM Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump last met in February 2025, when Modi was one of the first world leaders to visit the White House after Trump took office again. Held against the backdrop of tariff disputes, the high-level meeting saw Trump call Modi a “great friend,” with both nations vowing to double bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030.

According to reports, Trump’s G7 agenda will include AI, global trade, crime control, and lowering dependence on China. The US is reportedly working to expand worldwide adoption of American AI and to loosen China’s hold on critical mineral supply chains.

These topics are likely to be key if Modi and Trump meet, as India is also trying to establish itself as a leading alternative in global tech and supply chains.

Meanwhile, preparations for PM Modi’s visit to France are underway. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar recently travelled to France for talks with Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot. The meeting focused on the G7 agenda and what role India is expected to play at the summit.