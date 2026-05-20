FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Disha Patani’s sister Khushboo Patani slams dowry culture after Twisha Sharma, Deepika Nagar cases: ‘Marna nahi, maarna hai'

Disha Patani’s sister Khushboo Patani slams dowry culture after Twisha Sharma

Medical shops to remain shut today: Chemists association launches 24-hour nationwide strike; What are the key demands?

Medical shops to remain shut today, here's why

Bhopal dowry death: Co-actor Swetaa Varma reacts in shock, raises doubts over suicide claim

Bhopal dowry death: Co-actor Swetaa Varma reacts in shock, raises doubts

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look; see viral pics

Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look

Shreyas Iyer to join elite 100-match club in PBKS vs RCB clash: Check top 5 Indians with most IPL outings

Shreyas to play his 100th IPL match: Top 5 Indian players with most outings

Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters over the years: Shool, Aligarh, The Family Man

Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters

HomeIndia

INDIA

Modi-Trump meet planned? India invited to G7 Summit by French President Macron

The G7 Summit this year is scheduled for June 15–17 in Evian-les-Bains, in the French Alps. Reports say President Trump intends to prioritize talks on artificial intelligence, trade, and global crime-fighting efforts.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : May 20, 2026, 11:26 AM IST

Modi-Trump meet planned? India invited to G7 Summit by French President Macron
Image source: ANI
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Buzz is building around a possible meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, with signs pointing to a face-to-face in France. The talk comes from France hosting the G7 Summit in June, which both leaders are expected to attend.

French President Emmanuel Macron invited PM Modi to the summit during his India visit earlier this year. Reports also indicate President Trump will likely be there. The two last met on February 13, 2025, at the White House.

G7 Summit to held between June ​15–17

The G7 Summit this year is scheduled for June 15–17 in Evian-les-Bains, in the French Alps. Reports say President Trump intends to prioritize talks on artificial intelligence, trade, and global crime-fighting efforts.

The summit begins one day after Trump turns 80. A senior White House official noted that no formal agreements are expected to be signed. The focus will instead be on finding common ground to guide future global commitments. While Iran may come up in talks, observers expect Trump to concentrate more on trade matters.

The G7 Summit this year is scheduled for June 15–17 in Evian-les-Bains, in the French Alps. Reports say President Trump intends to prioritize talks on artificial intelligence, trade, and global crime-fighting efforts.

The summit begins one day after Trump turns 80. A senior White House official noted that no formal agreements are expected to be signed. The focus will instead be on finding common ground to guide future global commitments. While Iran may come up in talks, observers expect Trump to concentrate more on trade matters.

Modi-Trump meet

PM Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump last met in February 2025, when Modi was one of the first world leaders to visit the White House after Trump took office again. Held against the backdrop of tariff disputes, the high-level meeting saw Trump call Modi a “great friend,” with both nations vowing to double bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030.

According to reports, Trump’s G7 agenda will include AI, global trade, crime control, and lowering dependence on China. The US is reportedly working to expand worldwide adoption of American AI and to loosen China’s hold on critical mineral supply chains.

These topics are likely to be key if Modi and Trump meet, as India is also trying to establish itself as a leading alternative in global tech and supply chains.

Meanwhile, preparations for PM Modi’s visit to France are underway. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar recently travelled to France for talks with Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot. The meeting focused on the G7 agenda and what role India is expected to play at the summit.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Disha Patani’s sister Khushboo Patani slams dowry culture after Twisha Sharma, Deepika Nagar cases: ‘Marna nahi, maarna hai'
Disha Patani’s sister Khushboo Patani slams dowry culture after Twisha Sharma
Medical shops to remain shut today: Chemists association launches 24-hour nationwide strike; What are the key demands?
Medical shops to remain shut today, here's why
Bhopal dowry death: Co-actor Swetaa Varma reacts in shock, raises doubts over suicide claim
Bhopal dowry death: Co-actor Swetaa Varma reacts in shock, raises doubts
Modi-Trump meet planned? India invited to G7 Summit by French President Macron
Modi-Trump meet planned? India invited to G7 Summit by French President Macron
Norwegian Journalist claims Meta suspended her Instagram, Facebook accounts after she went viral for asking question to PM Modi: ‘Small Price for Press Freedom’
Norwegian Journalist claims Meta suspended her Instagram, Facebook account
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look; see viral pics
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look
Shreyas Iyer to join elite 100-match club in PBKS vs RCB clash: Check top 5 Indians with most IPL outings
Shreyas to play his 100th IPL match: Top 5 Indian players with most outings
Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters over the years: Shool, Aligarh, The Family Man
Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters
Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth, all about the actress
Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth
From Love & War to Varanasi: 5 anticiapted movies from Indian cinema that can become global sensation in 2027
From Love & War to Varanasi: 5 anticiapted movies that will make Indian cinema
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement