Modi to visit Varanasi tommorow, hold roadshow

Before Prime Minister Narendra Modi ushers in a second term in office after a landslide win in the Lok Sabha elections, he is slated to visit his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi prior to taking oath as prime minister.

Modi is set to hold a road show here to thank voters and is scheduled to address BJP party workers. He will also pay obeisance at Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

The Prime Minister, who was in the fray from the Varanasi constituency won by a huge margin of 4,79,505 votes. As part of his political campaigning, he had held a grand roadshow and participated in a 'Ganga Aarti' there.

Modi is set to reach Varanasi early Monday morning, following which he has planned to hold a roadshow from police line to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

Later in the day, he is set to address BJP workers at Trade Facilitation Centre, party sources said.

Before swearing-in for the second term on May 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he will seek his mother Heeraben Modi's blessings.

"Will be going to Gujarat tomorrow evening to seek blessings of my Mother," the Prime Minister wrote on his Twitter handle.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 25, 2019

After visiting his mother, the Prime Minister will proceed to Varanasi to thank his supporters.

"Day after tomorrow morning, I will be in Kashi to thank the people of this great land for reposing their faith in me," PM Modi said.

Modi defeated his nearest Samajwadi Party rival Shalini Yadav by a huge margin of over 4.80 lakh votes.

The BJP, which had won 282 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections managed to increase it's tally and notch up 303 seats in the 2019 elections.

This will be the first time when a non-Congress party has managed to secure a majority on its own for the second consecutive term after Indira Gandhi had won in 1971. Earlier, Jawaharlal Nehru had performed that feat.