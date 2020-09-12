Modi to inaugurate 1.75 lakh homes built under PM Awas Yojana in MP today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 1.75 lakh houses built in Madhya Pradesh under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural) on Saturday.

The Prime Minister will participate in the program through video conferencing and will also talk with some of the beneficiaries of the scheme.

Modi had on Friday said that this is an important step in achieving the goal of providing houses to the poor by 2022.

"This is another important step in achieving the target of giving a house to every family in the country by 2022. These houses built under PM Awas Yojana-Gramin are proof that the corona pandemic too could not stop the development works," PM Modi posted on Twitter.

The PMAY is a housing initiative of the Government of India launched in 2015 to provide affordable housing to the urban and the rural poor. The target of PMAY is to build 20 million affordable houses by March 2022.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said that Rs 4,600 cr will be transferred into the accounts of 20 lakh farmers under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY).

Addressing a public rally here Chouhan said, "On September 18, Rs 4600 crore will be sent to the bank accounts of 20 lakh farmers of the state at 12 o'clock under Fasal Bima Yojana.

Attacking previous government in the state, he said Kamal Nath did not even provide money to the girls for their marriage, he betrayed people.

"I used to give 25 thousand for the marriage of girls and Kamal Nath said he will give 51 thousand. But after so many marriages have been done, no money was provided to these girls. It is a betrayal or not, cheating or not? asked Chouhan.

He added that along with giving government jobs to the youth, the state government will also open new employment opportunities.

(With agency inputs)