Modi to attend 'Parakram Diwas' celebrations in Kolkata to mark 125th birth anniversary of Netaji

Headlines

Bihar: Six people die after lightning strikes in Aurangabad district

Nipah virus in Kerala: No fresh cases in state; 218 samples test negative till date

Vice President Dhankar, PM Modi, Om Birla to lead Central Hall function tomorrow

Try Taapsee Pannu's exotic drink for weight loss, muscle pain; check recipe

Rana Daggubati says due to film festivals like Jio MAMI, indie filmmakers no longer 'struggle to reach an audience'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bihar: Six people die after lightning strikes in Aurangabad district

Vice President Dhankar, PM Modi, Om Birla to lead Central Hall function tomorrow

Try Taapsee Pannu's exotic drink for weight loss, muscle pain; check recipe

7 Tips to increase hemoglobin level

Bowlers with most hit wicket dismissals in ODI history

Actors who played Lord Ganesha on screen

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

India gets the world class convention centre Yashobhoomi, must know facts about the mega centre

Asia Cup 2023: India wins 8th Asia Cup title; bags biggest ever victory in ODI history | IND VS SL

Asia Cup 2023: Siraj's six-wicket spell against Sri Lanka rewrites history, know about records broken

Rana Daggubati says due to film festivals like Jio MAMI, indie filmmakers no longer 'struggle to reach an audience'

Nayanthara shares mushy pictures kissing husband Vignesh Shivan on his birthday: ‘There’s no one like you'

This Bollywood actor joins Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone’s Singham Again as cop: Report

HomeIndia

India

Modi to attend 'Parakram Diwas' celebrations in Kolkata to mark 125th birth anniversary of Netaji

PM Narendra Modi will also visit Jerenga Pathar in Sivasagar, Assam to distribute 1.06 lakh land pattas/allotment certificates, the PMO said.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 21, 2021, 04:11 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

To commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on January 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Kolkata to be a part of the celebrations. This day will be celebrated as 'Parakram Diwas' all over India.

This was confirmed by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). The PM will also visit Jerenga Pathar in Sivasagar, Assam to distribute 1.06 lakh land pattas/allotment certificates, the PMO said. The state unit of the BJP had earlier requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address a public meeting in Kolkata on January 23. 

The Central government had recently declared that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose birthday would be celebrated as 'Parakram Diwas' every year on January 23. The announcement was made by the Union Ministry of Culture, which said, "To honour and remember Netaji's indomitable spirit and selfless service to the nation. The Government of India has decided to dedicate his birthday (January 23) every year as Parakram Diwas."

"The people of India fondly remember Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's unparalleled contribution to this great nation in his 125th birth anniversary. The Government of India has decided to celebrate the 125th birth anniversary year of Netaji beginning from January 2021 in a befitting manner at the national and international level," the Ministry said.

"Now, in order to honour and remember Netaji's indomitable spirit and selfless service to the nation, Government of India has decided to celebrate his birthday on the day of January every year as 'PARAKRAM DIWAS" to inspire people of this country, especially the youth, to act with fortitude in the face of adversity as Netaji did, and to infuse in them a spirit of patriotic fervour," the government stated in its release.

A museum has also been set up on Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at Delhi's Red Fort which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi on January 23, 2019. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    India's richest Ganpati to deck with more than 66 kg gold, 295 kg silver in Mumbai

    'Bloody dumb captain': Former Pakistan spinner criticizes Babar Azam, team management amid escalating injuries

    Special Parliament Session live updates: 5-day session starts with PM Modi's speech

    Meet ex-CFO who worked in Rs 6,00,000 crore firm of Nandan Nilekani, NR Narayana Murthy, now a leading investor in...

    Nipah virus in Kerala: No fresh cases in state; 218 samples test negative till date

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

    Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

    Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

    Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

    Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE