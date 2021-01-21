Modi to attend 'Parakram Diwas' celebrations in Kolkata to mark 125th birth anniversary of Netaji

PM Narendra Modi will also visit Jerenga Pathar in Sivasagar, Assam to distribute 1.06 lakh land pattas/allotment certificates, the PMO said.

To commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on January 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Kolkata to be a part of the celebrations. This day will be celebrated as 'Parakram Diwas' all over India.

This was confirmed by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). The PM will also visit Jerenga Pathar in Sivasagar, Assam to distribute 1.06 lakh land pattas/allotment certificates, the PMO said. The state unit of the BJP had earlier requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address a public meeting in Kolkata on January 23.

The Central government had recently declared that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose birthday would be celebrated as 'Parakram Diwas' every year on January 23. The announcement was made by the Union Ministry of Culture, which said, "To honour and remember Netaji's indomitable spirit and selfless service to the nation. The Government of India has decided to dedicate his birthday (January 23) every year as Parakram Diwas."

"The people of India fondly remember Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's unparalleled contribution to this great nation in his 125th birth anniversary. The Government of India has decided to celebrate the 125th birth anniversary year of Netaji beginning from January 2021 in a befitting manner at the national and international level," the Ministry said.

"Now, in order to honour and remember Netaji's indomitable spirit and selfless service to the nation, Government of India has decided to celebrate his birthday on the day of January every year as 'PARAKRAM DIWAS" to inspire people of this country, especially the youth, to act with fortitude in the face of adversity as Netaji did, and to infuse in them a spirit of patriotic fervour," the government stated in its release.

A museum has also been set up on Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at Delhi's Red Fort which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi on January 23, 2019.