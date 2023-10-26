PM Modi to attend inauguration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Jan 22, Muslim leaders demand...

Headlines

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

India gives 'Letter of Request' to France for buying 26 Rafale-M fighter jets for Navy

BJP's CM will be from backward class if elected to power in Telangana, says Amit Shah

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

10 longest running reality shows in India

10 tips to manage anxiety, fear

10 food habits that can help reverse fatty liver

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

Who are the 8 ex-Indian navy officers sentenced to death penalty in 'Espionage' case in Qatar?

Game-changer move: India ramps up border drone defense after Hamas attack on Israel

US destroys two Syrian facilities after its forces were attack more than 12 times | US vs Syria

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

This Padma Bhushan awardee, pan-India star worked as makeup artist in Sylvester Stallone's film, reason will shock you

HomeIndia

India

PM Modi to attend inauguration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Jan 22, Muslim leaders demand...

"Our Prime Minister is coming to Ayodhya on an auspicious occasion. We request him to start the work on the mosque also. This is our heartfelt wish," said Mohammad Ismail Ansari, President, Indian Muslim League.

article-main
Latest News

IANS

Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 07:00 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Temple on January 22, 2024. Members of the temple trust formally extended an invitation for the ceremony to the Prime minister in Delhi on Wednesday.

General Secretary of the Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust, Champat Rai, officially confirmed the date of January 22, 2024, for the installation of the idol of Lord Ram in the 'Garbhagriha' (sanctum sanctorum) of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

Lord Ram's idol will be placed inside the temple on this day.

The invitation to Prime Minister Modi was issued one day after the announcement by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, confirming the installation of Lord Ram's idol at the Ayodhya temple on January 22. He also urged people to arrange events at temples throughout the country to commemorate this significant occasion.

Taking to X, PM Modi said it was his good fortune that he will witness the historic occasion. The PM also shared a photo of his meeting with trust members.

Ahead of the Prime Minister's visit to Ayodhya, some Muslim leaders have requested the Prime Minister to also lay the foundation stone of the new Babri Masjid.

In the 2019 landmark Supreme Court ruling in the Ayodhya land dispute, the judgment said that the Ram Mandir would be constructed at the 2.77 acres disputed site and Muslims would be given an alternate 5-acre land in Dhannipur for the construction of Babri Masjid.

While 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra' was formed for the construction of the temple, the 'Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation' was formed to oversee the mosque's construction.

Iqbal Ansari, who was one of the main petitioners in the Babri Masjid-Ram temple dispute, held members of the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation responsible for the delay in the mosque's construction.

Expressing displeasure with the pace of the mosque's construction, he demanded that the trustees of the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation be changed. While Lord Ram's idol is to be placed in the temple in January, the foundation stone of the mosque is yet to be laid.

"Our Prime Minister is coming to Ayodhya on an auspicious occasion. We request him to start the work on the mosque also. This is our heartfelt wish," said Mohammad Ismail Ansari, President, Indian Muslim League.

Nazmul Hasan Ghani, Acting State President, Indian Muslim League, requested Prime Minister Modi to bring along Imam Ahmed Bukhari of Jama Masjid and Dr Ilyasi, President of the All India Imam Organization, and lay the foundation stone of the Dhannipur mosque.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

India gives 'Letter of Request' to France for buying 26 Rafale-M fighter jets for Navy

Man takes chained tiger for walk on busy road, viral video divides internet

Madhya Pradesh: Cop gives CPR to revive snake:, video goes viral

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

Amazon Great Indian Sale:Here’s the best deals on gas stoves, get up to 83% off

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE