Modi to attend BRICS Summit in Brazil on November 13, 14

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Brazil on November 13 and 14 to attend the 11th BRICS summit. The theme of the BRICS summit this year is "Economic Growth for an Innovative Future” and it will be held in the capital city Brasilia.

A large business delegation is also expected to be present during the visit, especially to attend the BRICS Business Forum, where the business community of all five countries are represented.

This will be the sixth time that Modi will be participating at the BRICS summit. His first BRICS summit was at Fortaleza in Brazil in 2014.

According to a statement released by the government, the PM is scheduled to hold separate bilateral meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Chinese Premier Xi Jinping apart from the BRICS business forum closing ceremony and the closed & Plenary Sessions of the BRICS Summit.

In the closed session, the discussions are expected to be focused on challenges and opportunities for the exercise of national sovereignty in the contemporary world. This will be followed by the BRICS Plenary Session, where the leaders will discuss the intra-BRICS cooperation for the economic development of BRICS societies.

Thereafter, Modi will participate in the meeting of the BRICS leaders with BRICS Business Council, wherein the Chairman of the Brazilian BRICS Business Council and the President of the new Development Bank are expected to submit reports. Immediately thereafter, a BRICS MoU between Trade and Investment Promotion agencies will be signed, the statement adds.

At the conclusion of the summit, leaders will issue a joint declaration.

BRICS brings together five major emerging economies comprising 42% of the world's population, having 23% of the global GDP and around 17% of the share and world trade.

BRICS cooperation has two pillars, including consultations on issues of mutual interest through the meeting of leaders and ministers as well as cooperation through a meeting of senior officials in several areas including trade, finance, health, education, science and technology, agriculture, communications IT, etc.