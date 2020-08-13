Headlines

Modi surpasses Vajpayee to become India's longest-serving PM from non-Congress party

Narendra Modi took oath as the 14th Prime Minister of the country on May 26, 2014. He started his second term on May 30, 2019 after the BJP scored a thumping victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Updated: Aug 13, 2020, 09:11 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday became the longest-serving non-Congress premier in India, surpassing another BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee who served for 2,268 days in all his three terms combined.

Modi is also fourth longest-serving Prime Minister of India, after Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Dr Manmohan Singh.

Narendra Modi took oath as the 14th Prime Minister of the country on May 26, 2014. He started his second term on May 30, 2019 after the BJP scored a thumping victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who served at the post for 17 years after Independence, remains the longest-serving premier of India so far. His daughter Indira Gandhi served for nearly 16 years. Both Nehru and Indira Gandhi died while in office. 

Dr Manmohan Singh served two consecutive terms of five years each. Before today, Atal Bihari Vajpayee held the distinction of fourth longest-serving prime minister. 

Vajpayee occupied the office thrice - first for 13 days from May 16, 1996 till May 28, 1996, followed by his 408-day second tenure from March 19, 1998 till April 17, 1999 and his third and only full term of 1,847 days from October 13, 1999 till May 22, 2004 - bringing the total to 2,268 days. 

