Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

'Modi surname' defamation case: Rahul Gandhi's fate to be determined by Surat court on April 20

A metropolitan magistrate's court in Surat had on March 23 sentenced the Congress leader to two years in jail after holding him guilty for his remark on Modi surname.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 13, 2023, 06:38 PM IST

'Modi surname' defamation case: Rahul Gandhi's fate to be determined by Surat court on April 20
Photo: File

On Thursday, a sessions court in Surat announced that it would rule on Rahul Gandhi's request for a stay of conviction in a criminal defamation case stemming from his remark about the "Modi surname" on April 20. Judge R P Mogera of the Additional Sessions stated that he would issue the order on April 20 after listening to the arguments from both sides.

Congress leader was found guilty of making a comment "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname" at an election rally in 2019 and was given a two-year prison sentence by a metropolitan magistrate's court in Surat on March 23. Gandhi has appealed the decision to the sessions court after being found guilty and losing his status as a Member of Parliament as a result. In the interim, he pleaded for the conviction to be suspended as well.

Rahul Gandhi was barred from serving in the Lok Sabha as a member of Parliament as a result of his conviction. Additionally, he received notice that he needed to leave his official bungalow in the capital city. Rahul had appealed his conviction, calling it "erroneous" and "clearly perverse."

His attorneys contended that the trial was "not fair" and that the case did not call for the harshest penalty possible. Rahul Gandhi's request for a stay on conviction has been rejected by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi, the complainant in the case, who called the Congressman a "repeat offender" who frequently makes false statements.

READ | ‘This happened because of…’: Atiq Ahmed repents after son Asad Ahmed’s encounter, know what he said

(With inputs from PTI)

 

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Happy Birthday Robert Downey Jr.: Sherlock Holmes, Chaplin, actor's 5 must-watch films apart from Avengers
Sobhita Dhulipala reveals her mom got upset at her sister's 'North meets South shaadi', shares photos
Amid wedding rumours with Raghav Chadha, check out Parineeti Chopra's 5 outfits that you would want to have
Can coffee consumption be beneficial for your health? Here's how much you should drink daily
In pics: Varun Dhawan's 4 bhk luxurious Juhu house worth Rs 20 crore
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UGC NET Result 2023 releasing today at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, know how to check
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.