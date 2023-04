Rahul Gandhi reached Surat on Monday to file an appeal against his conviction in a defamation case | Photo: IANS

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reached Surat on Monday and filed an appeal against his conviction by a lower court in a defamation case over his 2019 remark about the surname Modi. The Surat court granted the 52-year-old ‘disqualified’ Lok Sabha MP bail with the next hearing to be held on April 13.