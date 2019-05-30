Modi's swearing-in-ceremony: Multi-layer security cover in Delhi; over 8000 guests to attend

A highest ever 8,000 guests, including VVIPs, will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his council of ministers Thursday.Rashtrapati Bhavan kitchen's speciality 'Dal Raisina' will be served to foreign delegates in a dinner to be hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind to dignitaries after the function.

The swearing-in ceremony will be of about 90 minutes and after that a dinner will be served to around 40 dignitaries, including Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and the prime minister, besides leaders of all BIMSTEC countries, Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson Ashok Malik said Wednesday.

"This is for the first time that 8,000 guests will be attending the swearing-in ceremony that will be held from 7 pm to 8.30 pm on Thursday," Mailk said.He said it will be the biggest event held in Rashtrapati Bhavan.About 4,500-5,000 guests have attended such ceremonies earlier.

There will be light snacks for the guests attending the swearing-in ceremony like 'Paneer Tikka', the official said.

"There will be a dinner which will be hosted by the president for about 40 guests. It will begin at 9 pm," Malik said.One of the key dishes 'Dal Raisina' will be served in the dinner, he told PTI.

"Dal Raisina, a speciality of Rashtrapati Bhavan's kitchen, is cooked for about 48 hours. Its main ingredients are brought from Lucknow.

"The preparation of Dal Raisina started Tuesday," the spokesperson said.Leaders of all BIMSTEC countries have confirmed their participation in the prime minister's swearing-in ceremony.

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov have confirmed their participation at the event.

President of Bangladesh Abdul Hamid, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, and Prime Minister of Nepal K P Sharma Oli have confirmed their participation at the ceremony.

President of Myanmar U Win Myint and Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering have also confirmed their attendance at the event.From Thailand, its Special Envoy Grisada Boonrach will represent the country at the ceremony. Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, besides former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will also attend the event, party sources said.

Delhi under high security

A multi-layered security arrangement will be in place in the city on Thursday, with deployment of around 10,000 security personnel from Delhi Police and paramilitary forces on account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony which will attended by foreign dignitaries and chief ministers and governors of several states among others.

Quick Response Teams will be deployed at several crucial spots. Snipers will also be deployed atop several important buildings as Modi will visit Rajghat, Sadaiv Atal Samadhi and National War Memorial on Thursday to pay homage, a senior police official said.

"Over 10,000 security personnel from Delhi Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed on account of the swearing-in-ceremony," the official said.Another police official said over 2,000 security personnel will also be deployed along the route to be taken by Modi and other foreign dignitaries.

The swearing-in-ceremony of Modi and his Council of Ministers is scheduled to take place on Thursday at 7 PM at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

A number of heads of states, heads of governments, constitutional authorities, diplomats, senior political leaders, government officials and media persons are scheduled to attend the ceremony.

A traffic advisory issued a day ahead of the ceremony said several roads in New Delhi district will be closed for movement of public between 4 PM to 9 PM on Thursday and motorists and public were asked to avoid them.

The advisory further said roads including Rajpath - from Vijay Chowk to Rashtrapati Bhavan, Vijay Chowk and adjoining areas including North and South fountain, South Avenue, North Avenue, Dara-Shikoh Road and Church Road will be closed for public between 4 PM and 9 PM.

A traffic official added that necessary traffic diversions will be given for several roads including Akbar Road, Rajpath, Teen Murti Marg, Krishna Menon Marg, Pandit Pant Marg, Talkatora Road, Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Road, Tyagaraj Marg and S.P. Marg.Similarly traffic diversions will be given on Khushak Road, K Kamaraj Marg, Rajaji Marg, Shanti Path, Raisina Road -- beyond Rail Bhawan roundabout towards Parliament House and Moti Lal Nehru Marg (beyond roundabout Udyog Bhawan towards R.P. Bhawan) which are expected to face congestion due to the ceremony, the traffic official added.

Traffic signages have been provided for the information of invitees and public. All motorists are advised to follow the directions of the traffic police on duty, the advisory added.