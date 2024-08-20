Modi’s Strategic Move: Soothing Western Allies with a Trip to Ukraine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to travel to Kyiv on Friday (August 23), to balance relations with both Washington and Moscow. However, he will not be taking on a mediator’s role to end the war in Ukraine, according to sources.

India has agreed to carry messages between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky, according to undisclosed sources. Indian officials are urging for dialogue and diplomacy to end the war that started with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Modi’s visit to Ukraine follows his recent trip to Russia, a long-time ally of India, which has caused some frustration in Washington. President Biden’s Administration sees strengthening ties with India as a key part of its foreign policy. American officials showed concern about Modi’s visit to Russia during meetings and phone calls with Indian counterparts in July, as reported by Bloomberg News.

Tanmaya Lal, a senior official in India’s Ministry of External Affairs, said the meeting would be a chance to review all aspects of the relationship, including agriculture, economy, defence, pharmaceuticals and connections between people. Defence is a main part of the relationship between India and Ukraine.

India is hesitant to help end the war because it relies on Russia for affordable oil and military supplies. It has not criticized Russia for the invasion, which has been going on for over three years. Conversely, India has raised its Russian oil purchase to record levels. Additionally, India has tense borders with both Pakistan and China.

Due to security reasons, Modi’s visit to Kyiv will only last a few hours. The conflict changed recently when Ukraine took back some territory from Russia for the first time since the invasion.

Diplomatic Efforts

Sources familiar with the situation said it was important for Zelensky to meet Modi to talk about how India could help bring peace to the area. India is crucial to Zelensky’s goal of gaining support from important countries in the Global South, a goal that has faced challenges this year. At a June summit in Switzerland, India did not sign the final statement, which was a setback for Ukraine’s effort to gain more support against Russia’s invasion.

When asked if the country would help mediate to end the war, Lal said India believed the best way forward was through a negotiated settlement.

It is unlikely that the meeting with Modi will lead to any major announcements. However, there are plans for agreements in agriculture and defence, according to sources. Prior to his Ukraine trip, Modi will visit Poland—the first visit by an Indian leader in more than 40 years.

India is the largest buyer of military equipment, a label Modi aims to change by increasing domestic defence production. Ukraine’s state-owned Zorya-Mashproekt is negotiating with Indian private companies to jointly produce gas turbines for warships. They are also discussing making aircraft and aero-engines in India.