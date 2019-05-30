Modi's oath taking ceremony: Lankan President Sirisena, Bhutanese PM Lotay Tshering, others arrive in Delhi
Leaders from all BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) member-states have confirmed their attendance for the event.
Modi's swearing-in to take place at 7 pm today
Heads and representatives of other nations who have been invited to attend Modi's oath taking ceremony Thursday evening have started arriving in New Delhi. India has invited BIMSTEC leaders to attend Modi's oath taking ceremony to be held at 7 pm at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
The bloc's member nations include Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand besides India. Notably, Thailand was not invited during the first swearing-in ceremony of Modi in 2014.
Among leaders who have already arrived in New Delhi is Thailand special envoy Grisada Boonrac. He was received at the airport by Thailand's Ambassador to India, Chutintorn Gongsakdi.
Boonrac is attending the ceremony on behalf of Thailand Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha, who is dealing with the country's internal political crisis.
Several overseas friends of BJP from 15 countries, including the US, Australia, Germany and the UK, have also been invited to the oath-taking ceremony.