Modi's address at 76th UNGA: PM urges world leaders to make sure Afghanistan is not 'used to spread terrorism'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his address to the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Saturday. During his talk, PM Modi discussed issues like the COVID-19 pandemic, terrorism, climate change, among others.

The theme for this year's General Debate is 'Building Resilience through hope to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalise the United Nations.'

During his address, PM Modi spoke about the situation in Afghanistan and said, "It is very important to ensure that the territory of Afghanistan is not used to spread terrorism and for terrorist attacks."

PM Modi further added, "At this time, the people of Afghanistan, women, and children, the minorities there, need help, and we must fulfill our responsibility."

For the unversed, PM Modi had arrived in Washington on Wednesday for a three-day visit to the country, his first beyond neighbourhood since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The Prime Minister held bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris here. He also met his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison and Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga.