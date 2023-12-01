Headlines

Meet man who resigned as CEO after airline company filed for insolvency

Meet IAS Saloni Sidana, doctor who cracked UPSC in first attempt in one year, bagged AIR...

'Modi, Modi!': Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in UAE with cheers, cultural celebration

Meet man who started with Rs 10000, now runs Rs 33,374 crore market cap company, his net worth is...

New SIM rules to visa-free entry: 5 changes coming into effect from today

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Matter of concern: India on US linking Indian official to man charged with plot to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

'Haven't signed...': Rahul Dravid's huge claim on contract extension as Indian cricket team head coach

Sam Bahadur review: Vicky Kaushal's masterclass can't save this random series of anecdotes, Manekshaw deserved better

Best-dressed celebs at star-studded Animal premiere

Indian batters with most 4s in T20I

3 Indians in Forbes Asia's Heroes of Philanthropy list

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Public review: 'Sam Bahadur' vs 'Animal': who will win the box office battle?

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Sandeep Reddy Vanga addresses Rashmika Mandanna getting trolled for viral Animal scene: ‘Keeping it in trailer has...'

Sheezan Khan joins Vishal Aditya Singh, Kanika Mann in Chand Jalne Laga, discusses his character: 'I’m certain that...'

Khushi Kapoor brutally trolled for her ‘absurd’ outfit at fashion event: ‘Giving crow vibes…’

HomeIndia

India

'Modi, Modi!': Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in UAE with cheers, cultural celebration

PM Modi arrived in Dubai on Thursday night to participate in the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) Summit. He will participate in the World Climate Action Summit of the COP28, scheduled on Friday.

article-main
Latest News

ANI

Updated: Dec 01, 2023, 06:00 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Upon his arrival in the UAE, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome from the members of the Indian diaspora outside a hotel in Dubai, followed by a cultural dance performance. The diaspora members were heard chanting 'Modi, Modi', and raised slogans of 'Abki Baar Modi Sarkar' and 'Vande Mataram.' 

PM Modi was seen shaking hands with diaspora members outside the hotel. The members further greeted him by presenting a cultural dance. A member of the Indian diaspora expressed joy at meeting PM Modi in UAE and said, "I've been living in UAE for 20 years, but today, it felt as if one of my own has come to this country," stressing, "Jitti prashansa karu utni kam hai." "The one who brings glory to India all over the world is the diamond of India," she added. 

Another Indian diaspora member expressed delight and said, "We are so happy to see PM Modi here," adding that we will "never forget this day in our lives." 

"The world needs a leader like PM Modi," he added after meeting with PM Modi. Another member shared her experience of meeting PM Modi and emphasised that he recognised them as they were wearing 'Pagdis.' "We have no words to say. We are very happy that PM Modi shook hands with us and he recognized us because of our 'pagdi'," he said. 

"PM Modi recognized us as we were wearing 'Pagdis' and asked us whether we were from Pune. We felt good that PM Modi came here and shook hands with us. He is a global leader," said another member of the Indian Diaspora after meeting PM Modi in Dubai. 

Further sharing on his social media X, PM Modi expressed pleasure to meet the Indian community in Dubai and said that their support and enthusiasm is a testament to our vibrant culture and strong bonds.

"Deeply moved by the warm welcome from the Indian community in Dubai. Their support and enthusiasm is a testament to our vibrant culture and strong bonds," he stated.

The excitement is palpable among the 3.3 million strong Indian diaspora in the UAE as they eagerly await the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Dubai.

PM Modi arrived in Dubai on Thursday night to participate in the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) Summit. He will participate in the World Climate Action Summit of the COP28, scheduled on Friday. 

Following his arrival, PM Modi took to his social media X and said that he is looking forward to the proceedings of the Summit, aimed at creating a better planet.

PM Modi will address the opening session of the World Climate Action Summit in the United Arab Emirates and participate in the three high-level side events, of which two will be co-hosted by India.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

From surgery to sexual diseases, transgenders to get medical care at Delhi AIIMS

Uganda seal T20 World Cup 2024 qualification, Zimbabwe knocked out of race

Chinese hospitals introduce 'homework zones' for ailing students amid surge in respiratory infections

Meet Gurleen Chawla, law graduate who grows strawberry on barren land, now earns...

Gujarat: 5 dead, 2 hospitalized after consumption of contaminated ayurvedic syrup

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE