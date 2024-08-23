PM Modi meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv with hug and handshake amid Russia-Ukraine war

Both leaders honoured the Memory of Children at the Martyrologist Expositin at the Ukraine National Muesum in Kyiv.

PM Narendra Modi on Friday greeted Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ukrainian capital city Kyiv with his trademark hug. Both leaders honoured the Memory of Children at the Martyrologist Expositin at the Ukraine National Muesum in Kyiv.

After paying floral tributes at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial, Prime Minister Modi met with Zelenskyy ahead of their bilateral talks.Modi's visit marks the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country.

The Gandhi statue, symbolising the enduring legacy of Mahatma Gandhi and his principles of peace and non-violence. The bronze statue of the Mahatma at AV Fomin Botanical Garden was unveiled in 2020 on the occasion of the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The Memory of Children honours the children whose lives were taken by the full-scale Russian invasion.Later in the day at the Mariinskyi palace venue both leaders will hold a restricted meeting to discuss key issues.

High-level delegation meetings will follow, where important discussions on bilateral cooperation are expected. Document exchanges will take place to formalize agreements and collaborations between the two nations.

Earlier in the day, on his arrival at the Hyatt Hotel in Kyiv, PM Modi received a rousing welcome from the Indian community, with many students awaiting his arrival and hoping for a glimpse of the Prime Minister.

In a post on X, Modi tweeted, "Reached Kyiv earlier this morning. The Indian community accorded a very warm welcome."

Meanwhile, one of the highlights of the visit will be the presentation of the BHISHM Cube, a revolutionary mobile hospital designed for disaster management.

This will be followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with Ukrainian students who are learning Hindi, emphasizing the cultural and educational ties between India and Ukraine.

Earlier on Thursday, addressing a press meeting with Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk, PM Modi said India supports dialogue and diplomacy for the early restoration of peace and stability and is ready to provide all possible cooperation along with its friendly countries.

