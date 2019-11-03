Modi meets Indonesian President, Thailand PM in Bangkok; discusses ways to expand bilateral relations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met the President of Indonesia Joko Widodo and the Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-Cha on the sidelines of 35th ASEAN Summit, 14th East Asia Summit(EAS) and 16th India-ASEAN Summit.

During the meeting with his Thai counterpart, both leaders reviewed the progress made in bilateral relationship and noted that frequent high level meetings and exchanges at all levels have created positive momentum in the relationship.

The Prime Ministers also discussed ways to enhance connectivity between the two countries including in the areas of physical and digital connectivity. Both leaders welcomed the growing air connectivity between the two countries and start of a direct flight between Bangkok and Guwahati and also finalisation of agreements for cooperation between Ranong Port, Thailand and Indian ports in Kolkata, Chennai and Vishakapatnam.

PM Modi thanked Thai PM for the invitation extended to him to attend the ASEAN related meetings, and also congratulated him on his leadership as Chair of ASEAN.

Modi, who is on a three-day visit to Thailand, also met Indonesian President Widodo and congratulated him on the start of his second term as the President of Indonesia. He stated that as the world's two largest democratic and plural societies, India is committed to working with Indonesia to strengthen ties in the areas of defence, security, connectivity, trade and investment, and people-to-people exchanges.

Happy to have met President @jokowi. Our talks today were wide-ranging. We discussed ways to expand cooperation between India and Indonesia in areas such as trade and culture.

Noting that India and Indonesia are close maritime neighbours, both leaders reiterated their commitment to work together for peace, security, and prosperity in order to achieve their shared vision on maritime cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

The two leaders discussed the threat of extremism and terrorism and agreed to work closely, bilaterally and globally to tackle this menace.

PM Modi also discussed enhancing bilateral trade and highlighted the need for greater market access for Indian commodities, including pharmaceutical, automotive, and agricultural products.

While noting that Indian companies have made a substantial investment in Indonesia, Modi invited Indonesian companies to use the opportunities presented in India for investment.

Modi further invited Widodo to visit India at a mutually convenient time next year.

India attaches high priority to its bilateral relationship with Indonesia. This year, India and Indonesia are also commemorating the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

On Saturday, PM Modi addressed 'Sawasdee PM Modi' community programme in Bangkok which witnessed the participation of hundreds of members of Indian diaspora in Thailand.

"Promoting our relations with ASEAN countries is our government's one of the foreign policy priorities. For this, we have given special importance to the Act East Policy. Last year, we marked silver jubilee the India-ASEAN dialogue partnership," the Prime Minister mentioned during the event.

The prime minister on Saturday arrived in Bangkok on a three-day visit. During the period, he is also scheduled to attend the 14th East Asia Summit, the third summit meeting of Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and meet the leaders of other nations, including Chinese Premier Xi Jinping