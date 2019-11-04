Modi meets Australian PM; discusses bilateral ties in Indo-Pacific region

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in Bangkok. During the meeting, both the leaders reaffirmed their commitment for a free, open, transparent, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

Met my friend @ScottMorrisonMP. We had valuable discussions on the full range of India-Australia relations. His passion towards strong India-Australia friendship is clearly visible! pic.twitter.com/auVUj8cvnu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 4, 2019

According to a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs, the two leaders reviewed the progress made in the bilateral relationship and noted that frequent high-level meetings and exchanges at all levels have created positive momentum in the relationship and reaffirmed their desire to further strengthen India-Australia bilateral relations.

"The two Prime Ministers reaffirmed their commitment for a free, open, transparent and inclusive Indo-Pacific region for promoting peace, security, stability and prosperity. The two leaders also noted that the strategic and economic interests of both countries are converging, which opens up opportunities for working together bilaterally, regionally and multilaterally," added the statement.

Underlining the increased engagement in defence and security fields, both sides agreed to enhance cooperation in the maritime domain. The two leaders also discussed the threat of extremism and terrorism and agreed to work closely to tackle this menace.

PM Modi also reiterated his invitation to the Australian Prime Minister to visit India in January 2020 and to his keynote speech at the Raisina Dialogue.

Both leaders underlined the need to have thorough preparation to ensure a successful outcome from the visit.