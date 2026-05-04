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Modi-led BJP's big feast in waiting ahead of Assembly Election Results 2026: Sandwich, Aloo poori, what is on the menu?

The BJP headquarters in Delhi is busy preparing traditional 'poories' and sweets for party workers and supporters ahead of the poll decision. Check BJP food menu for celebration.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : May 04, 2026, 10:25 AM IST

Modi-led BJP's big feast in waiting ahead of Assembly Election Results 2026: Sandwich, Aloo poori, what is on the menu?
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Though the Assembly Election Results 2026 are witnessing a close contest across West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry, Bharatiya Janata Party has begun preparing its feast, hoping for a sweeping victory across states. The BJP headquarters in Delhi is busy preparing traditional 'poories' and sweets for party workers and supporters. 

BJP's big feast ahead of State Assembly Election Results 2026

According to ANI, the extensive culinary dishes have been prepared since 4 in the morning for approximately 400 to 500 people. The breakfast menu features a wide variety of items, including sandwiches, aloo poori, poha, and jalebi. To complement the meal, fresh fruits, lassi, rabri, and traditional mishti doi have also been prepared," the chef said. For lunch, we have dal tadka, kadhi pakoda, parwal aloo, rice, and papad. "To sweeten the occasion, the dessert menu specifically includes Bengali Rasogulla and Jalebis, which are being prepared to serve the expected gathering of 400-500 people throughout the day. All the food items are prepared and managed by a specialised team of 22 people, added the Chef.

Meal scale & timing: Extensive dishes prepared since 4 AM for an expected gathering of 400–500 people

Breakfast menu: Sandwiches, aloo poori, poha, jalebi, plus fresh fruits, lassi, rabri, and traditional mishti doi.

Lunch menu: Dal tadka, kadhi pakoda, parwal aloo, rice, and papad.

Desserts: Bengali Rasogulla and jalebis, prepared to serve guests throughout the day.

Counting underway for the five Assembly Elections 2026

Counting is underway across 823 constituencies in key regions including West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Keralam, Assam, and the Union Territory of Puducherry.The process begins with postal ballots, followed by the counting of Electronic Voting Machines from 8:30 am, with round-wise results being updated in real time on the ECINET platform and the Election Commission's official portal.Security has been tightened across all counting centres ahead of the process.

(With ANI inputs)

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