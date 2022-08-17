Search icon
"Modi ko hatana hai": RJD chief Lalu Yadav vows to oust 'dictatorial' govt in 2024 LS polls

Lalu was speaking to reporters about the 2024 general elections, in which the Modi-led BJP government at the center hopes to complete a hat-trick.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 08:19 PM IST

Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav

Lalu Prasad Yadav, the supremo of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), asserted on Wednesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must be removed from power. The ailing leader is slated to visit Patna for the first time since the RJD reclaimed power in the state.

“We have to oust the dictatorial government. Hatana hai, Modi ko hatana hai,” Prasad was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The RJD leader's remarks came only days after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar re-established ties with the RJD in order to form a new government in Bihar, with Prasad's son Tejashwi Yadav as his deputy.

On Tuesday, Nitish Kumar expanded his cabinet that saw Tejashwi getting the health department, and Lalu's elder son and Tejashwi's brother, Tej Pratap, taking over the environment ministry. The home and finance departments have been allocated to JD(U).

This will be the first time that Prasad will return to Patna since Kumar quit the NDA and formed a government with RJD and other parties, including Congress.

Prasad was airlifted to AIIMS, New Delhi, for treatment after suffering a shoulder fracture at his Patna home in July. On July 22, the RJD leader was discharged.

(With inputs from Agencies)

