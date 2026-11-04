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‘Modi kahi nahi jayega’: Parvesh Verma, Manoj Tiwari sing together at Diwali party amid hookah row

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‘Modi kahi nahi jayega’: Parvesh Verma, Manoj Tiwari sing together at Diwali party amid hookah row

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Parvesh Verma has shared another clip from his Diwali gathering, showing him singing with BJP MP Manoj Tiwari as the political row over hookah smoking at his official residence continues.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Nov 04, 2026, 10:20 AM IST

‘Modi kahi nahi jayega’: Parvesh Verma, Manoj Tiwari sing together at Diwali party amid hookah row
(Image credit:Twitter)
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Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Parvesh Verma has posted another video from his Diwali celebrations, days after a clip showing him smoking a hookah at his official residence drew criticism from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The latest video, shared on Tuesday night, features Verma and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari sitting together and singing 'Modi Kahi Nahi Jayega'. Guests can be seen cheering and joining in as the two leaders perform the song.

A hookah pot is also visible in the frame, bringing the gathering back into focus amid the ongoing political controversy.

AAP questions Diwali gathering at official residence

The controversy began after photographs and videos from a Diwali party hosted by Verma on Sunday night showed him smoking a hookah. Former Delhi minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj shared pictures from the event on X and questioned whether public money had been used to organise the gathering.

“Diwali Party turned into Hookah party by sitting Minister,” Bharadwaj wrote. He also questioned whether the celebration had taken place at a government bungalow and referred to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statements on tackling drug addiction.

AAP's official social media account also criticised the BJP, alleging that the scenes from Verma's party contradicted the party's stated position on fighting substance abuse.

BJP says hookah represents rural tradition

The BJP defended Verma, saying the hookah at the gathering was a symbol of rural culture and community identity rather than evidence of drug consumption.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Ajay Sehrawat described it as part of Jat identity and said its cultural significance and the sentiments associated with the tradition should be respected.

Another BJP spokesperson, Praveen Shankar Kapoor, also responded to Bharadwaj through a detailed social media post. He said the hookah had traditionally represented unity and brotherhood in Jat society and rural communities.

Kapoor argued that the hookah used at Verma's gathering was different from those found in banned hookah bars. He claimed it contained only a negligible amount of tobacco, unlike establishments where intoxicating substances were allegedly served.

BJP spokesperson explains hookah's place in village life

Kapoor said sharing a hookah at a village chaupal had traditionally been seen as a symbol of equality, mutual respect and brotherhood.

He also referred to the role of the practice during panchayat meetings, where members of a village community would gather to discuss disputes and reach collective decisions. Taking a swipe at Bharadwaj, Kapoor mentioned his roots in Chirag Delhi village and suggested that he should understand the cultural importance of the tradition.

The latest video of Verma and Tiwari has added another development to the political exchange between the BJP and AAP over the Deputy Chief Minister's Diwali gathering.

 
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