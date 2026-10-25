'Modi ka Baap bhi jayega': What sparked Mallikarjun Kharge's angry remark at Patna event, BJP's sharp reaction

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi triggered a political controversy on Sunday after he responded angrily to a man who interrupted his speech at an event in Patna. The exchange sparked a ruckus at the venue, with the man allegedly assaulted by Congress supporters before being escorted out.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi triggered a political controversy on Sunday after he responded angrily to a man who interrupted his speech at an event in Patna. The exchange sparked a ruckus at the venue, with the man allegedly assaulted by Congress supporters before being escorted out.

The incident took place during an event marking the 139th birth anniversary of Dr Shri Krishna Singh, Bihar's first chief minister.

Kharge was addressing the gathering when a man from the audience was heard shouting, "Modi nahin jayega" (Modi will not go). The Congress president responded from the stage, saying, "Modi ka baap bhi jayega" (Even Modi's father will have to go).

The remark quickly sparked a backlash from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with senior leaders accusing Kharge of insulting the Prime Minister and his late father.

However, the controversy took an unexpected turn when the man who interrupted Kharge claimed that his statement had been misunderstood.

What happened at Mallikarjun Kharge's Patna event?

The confrontation began while Kharge was criticising Prime Minister Modi over alleged electoral irregularities and claiming that he would eventually face legal consequences. During his address, a man identified as Santosh Kumar shouted a remark suggesting that Modi would not go anywhere.

Apparently interpreting the statement as a defence of the Prime Minister, Kharge responded sharply, making the remark that subsequently triggered the political row. The exchange led to chaos at the venue as several people surrounded Santosh Kumar, allegedly pushed him to the ground and assaulted him before forcing him out of the hall.

A video of the incident, shared by news agency ANI, showed the disruption during Kharge's speech.

Why did Santosh Kumar say his remark was misunderstood?

Speaking to reporters outside the venue, Santosh Kumar claimed that he had not intended to defend PM Modi and that only part of his statement had been heard.

"I was saying that unless there is a revolt, Modi will not go. But only a part of it was heard and was misunderstood," he said.

According to Kumar, he was referring to Kharge's statement about Modi going to jail and meant that such an outcome would not happen without a public revolt.

He insisted that he wanted Modi to go and was not attempting to challenge the Congress president.

His clarification suggested that the confrontation may have resulted from a misunderstanding rather than a political disagreement.

BJP slams Kharge over remark against PM Modi

The BJP strongly condemned Kharge's statement, accusing the Congress president of crossing the limits of political decency.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Kharge had violated established standards of public discourse and accused Congress leaders of repeatedly making personal remarks against the Prime Minister and his family.

Shah also referred to previous political controversies involving comments about Modi's family and background, accusing the Congress of lowering the standard of political debate.

BJP spokesperson Tuhin A Sinha described Kharge's remarks as "disgusting, petulant, uncouth" and claimed they reflected frustration within the Congress. BJP president Nitin Nabin also criticised the Congress, alleging that Opposition leaders were resorting to personal attacks instead of debating development, governance and public welfare. Union Minister Giriraj Singh joined the criticism, targeting the Congress leadership over the incident.

Kharge targets PM Modi, RSS And Nitish Kumar

Apart from the controversial exchange, Kharge used his Patna address to criticise the BJP-led central government over alleged electoral irregularities, black money and the ideology of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

He questioned PM Modi's earlier promises regarding black money and accused the government of failing to fulfil its commitments. The Congress president also criticised the RSS, alleging that its ideology contributed to communal divisions.

Kharge further targeted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over his alliance with the BJP, questioning his shift from socialist politics to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. The controversy over Kharge's remark has since overshadowed the other issues raised during his address, with the BJP demanding accountability for the statement and the alleged assault on the attendee.