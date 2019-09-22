Modi in US: PM holds round table meeting with energy sector CEOs in Houston

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently holding a round table meeting with the CEOs from the energy sector at Hotel Post Oak in Houston city with an aim to energise India-USA friendship.

This is Prime Minister's first engagement during his ongoing, a week-long US trip.

"Further energising India-USA friendship. Among the first engagements of PM @narendramodi in Houston is a meeting with CEOs from the energy sector. India and USA are looking to diversify cooperation in this sector," Prime Minister's Office tweeted informing about the meeting.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale are also present in the meeting.

US Ambassador to India, Ken Juster was also seen during the meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived Houston where he is scheduled to address over 50,000 Indian diasporas at mega 'Howdy Modi' event.

On September 22, Modi will deliver his address at 'Howdy Modi', an Indian community event, which has assumed added importance with US President Donald Trump also attending it.

The event at the NRG Stadium will be followed by a luncheon meeting with elected officials and a community reception at the same venue. (ANI)

