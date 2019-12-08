Modi in Pune: Prime Minister attends 54th DGsP/IGsP conference, meets Arun Shourie at hospital

The DGsP/IGsP conference used to be a one-day affair, however, since 2015 it has become a three-day affair.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the All India Conference of Director Genreal/ Inspector General of Police (DGsP/IGsP) in Pune from December 7-8 where he led the discussions and gave valuable suggestions over the past two days. He also addressed the valedictory session of the DGsP/IGsP Conference on Sunday evening.

In Pune, the Prime Minister also met former Union Minister Arun Shourie at Pune's Ruby Hall Clinic to enquire about his health. He was admitted to the hospital after he fainted and fell near his bungalow at Lavasa lake city.

In Pune, I met former Union Minister Arun Shourie Ji. Enquired about his health and had a wonderful interaction with him.



We pray for his long and healthy life.

"In the lead-up to the Conference, Committees of DGsP are established to formulate the contours of presentations, which are on contemporary security threats. Additionally, during the Conference, break-out sessions are held to further refine policy issues. This year, eleven core groups were formed for holding brainstorming sessions on key aspects of internal and external security such as terrorism, naxalism, coastal security, cyber threats, combating radicalization and narco-terrorism etc," a press release by the Prime Minister's Office read.

PM Modi appreciated the efforts made by the country's police forces to promote peace and ensure normalcy. He also said that the contribution of the families of the police forces must not be forgotten.

The Prime Minister also urged the police forces to carry forward the "spirit" of the conference back to their places of work in from state to District to the police station.

Speaking on the presentations given by different state police forces, Modi stated that a "comprehensive list" of best practices should be made and adopted in all states and Union territories, adding that police forces must work hard to make sure that women feel safe and secure.

The Prime Minister also awarded the President’s police medals for distinguished service to officers of the Intelligence Bureau.