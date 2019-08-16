'Modi hai to mumkin hai', says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at Nagpur function

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday praised PM Modi for nullifying Article 370 that gave special status to J&K and said the government had shown courage. Speaking on the occasion of I-Day celebration at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur, Bhagwat said, "Modi hai to mumkin hai".

The RSS boss also pointed out that the special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution could be revoked because the entire society showed determination.