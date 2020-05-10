Modi govt to release booklet listing its accomplishments on completion of first year of second term

The Narendra Modi led central government is going to complete one year of its second term on May 30, 2020. Therefore, the government will list the achievements of its one-year term in the form of a booklet in front of the public.

The responsibility of preparing the booklet has been given to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The ministry has been tasked with the responsibility of recording the achievements of all the ministries of the government for the last year.

The Information Broadcasting Ministry has written a letter to all ministries to send their achievements by May 16. All the ministries have been told that the list of achievements should be focused on their work in the fields of poor, women, farmers, youth, industry and infrastructure.

The printing and distribution of the booklet of achievements are scheduled to be completed before June 1.

It is speculated that the achievements of the last one year would include milestone decisions like removal of Section 370, UAPA law, the Ram temple verdict. It is also likely to mention United States President Donald Trump's visit to India in February this year.

The Ministries have also been told to focus on the developmental work done during the lockdown necessitated by the coronavirus crisis. The booklet will focus on the government's work to ensure the safety of frontline COVID-19 warriors, availability of essential services, and relief packages for the poor, and migrant workers during the lockdown.

Moreover, all the ministries have also been asked to provide a list of schemes and initiatives to be launched in the next 2-3 months post lockdown. These projects are either in the direction of completion, or are about to start.

Modi started his tenure as the 16th Prime Minister of India after his swearing-in on May 30, 2019.