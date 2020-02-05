Modi govt's Ram Temple Trust announcement not poll code violation, in line with SC order: EC

Headlines

Urfi Javed eve-teased, harassed on flight by 'drunk' men; says 'when I confronted them...'

Carry On Jatta 3: Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa-starrer creates history in Punjabi cinema by breaking this record

Watch: Virat Kohli emulates Shubman Gill's celebration after smashing 76th century in his 500th international match

Manipur violence: Congress demands President Murmu to dismiss state government

Mukesh Ambani's Jio Financial Services aims high with $20B entry, disrupting NBFC landscape

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Virat Kohli scores 29th Test century in his 500th Match And Guides India to Strong 1st inning lead

Manipur violence: Congress demands President Murmu to dismiss state government

Mukesh Ambani's Jio Financial Services aims high with $20B entry, disrupting NBFC landscape

10 common myths about diabetes

Top 10 richest cricketers in India

Real-life partners of cast of Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Janhvi Kapoor shares candid, sexy pics in new photo dump, fans drool over her hourglass figure

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Diabetes: What is the best time for exercise to control blood sugar levels?

Virat Kohli scores 29th Test century in his 500th Match And Guides India to Strong 1st inning lead

Oppenheimer and Barbie review, Kim Kardashian looks spooky in the first American Horror Story season 12 teaser & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 21

Manipur viral video, terrorist threatens to target EAM Jaishankar & HM Amit Shah, & more | DNA News Wrap, July 21

Urfi Javed eve-teased, harassed on flight by 'drunk' men; says 'when I confronted them...'

Carry On Jatta 3: Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa-starrer creates history in Punjabi cinema by breaking this record

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

HomeIndia

India

Modi govt's Ram Temple Trust announcement not poll code violation, in line with SC order: EC

In a 5-0 unanimous decision, the Supreme Court on November 9, ruled that the disputed 2.77 acre land in Ayodhya will go to Hindus while Muslims will be given a 5-acre plot at an alternate location in the city for construction of the mosque.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 05, 2020, 07:38 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of the formation of the Ram Janambhoomi temple trust in Ayodhya does not violate the rules specified under the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) which is in place due to the upcoming assembly polls in Delhi.

The poll panel clarified that its approval was not required for the PM's announcement on the 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra' Trust, stating that the Centre was acting on the Supreme Court's order which reigns supreme.  

The model code of conduct was placed in Delhi soon after the announcement of the assembly election dates. The polls will be held on February 8 and the results will be announced on February 11.

In his Lok Sabha address on Wednesday, Modi said that trust has been formed for the construction of the temple in Ayodhya.

"We have readied a scheme for the development of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. A trust has been formed, it is called 'Sri Ram Janambhoomi Tirath Kshetra,'" PM Modi said in Lok Sabha. 

"I am pleased to announce that a significant decision has been taken to follow the directives of the Supreme Court. As per the directions of the Supreme Court, the cabinet has prepared a detailed plan for the construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya. As per the direction of the top court, a proposal for a Shri Ram Janambhoomi Tirth Kshetra has been passed by the cabinet," Modi told the lower house.

Soon after, the government notified the formation of the trust with the registered office in Delhi. 

In a 5-0 unanimous decision, the Supreme Court on November 9, ruled that the disputed 2.77 acre land in Ayodhya will go to Hindus while Muslims will be given a 5-acre plot at an alternate location in the city for construction of the mosque.

In its judgment, the Supreme Court specified that in three months the Central Government needs to set up a trust to build the temple on the disputed site.

On December 12, the Supreme Court dismissed all the review petitions challenging the November 9 judgment on the Ayodhya case.

 A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde rejected 18 petitions in an in-chamber proceeding after finding no merit in it.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Carry On Jatta 3: Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa-starrer creates history in Punjabi cinema by breaking this record

Manipur violence: Congress demands President Murmu to dismiss state government

Maharashtra weather update: Heavy rains continue in Mumbai, suburbs, water-logging in several areas

Apple employee had a chance to protect Google users, skipped it due to competition

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick lock lips at Gateway of India, fans call them ‘real life Chuck and Blair'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Janhvi Kapoor shares candid, sexy pics in new photo dump, fans drool over her hourglass figure

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Diabetes: What is the best time for exercise to control blood sugar levels?

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

In pics: Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor, Rani Mukerji attend Laksshya Kapoor's 7th birthday bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE